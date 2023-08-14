‘We expect a four-fold increase in sales of our hybrids’

TMP First Vice-President for Vehicle Sales Operations Danny Cruz anticipates healthy demand, and supply

Interview by Kap Maceda Aguila

VELOCITY: What’s TMP’s projection for Yaris Cross sales?

DANNY CRUZ: We are expecting to sell it in volume — 900 units a month. Within the grade lineup, we’re expecting the 1.5 S HEV to account for 400 units. With the increasing demand for hybrids, we’re confident that when our customers go to the dealerships, they can get the units that they want. The supply is there.

Can Indonesia (where the Yaris Cross is made) supply these numbers?

Yes, we’ve confirmed that.

This also means that the Yaris Cross, if your numbers are right, will be the top-selling hybrid for Toyota, right?

It will definitely be, since it also becomes our most affordable hybrid yet. It should be able to capture volume.

What makes you confident about the demand for this hybrid?

We are already seeing an increase in the customer demand for hybrids. It’s trending upward, and I believe it’s also fueled by the support of the government as well through, for instance, the EVIDA Law. Actually, the whole industry is already engaged in educating customers about electrified vehicles — and what hybrids are all about and their benefits. For Toyota, we expect to increase sales of our hybrid vehicles by four times this year versus 2022.

What other segments are you seeing as growth areas, aside from TMP’s electrified vehicles?

Looking at our own introductions, we’ve released the Wigo for the entry-level segment, the Zenix MPV, and the Yaris Cross compact SUV. The increase can come from multiple segments — of course, driven by the country’s economy. We’re anticipating 15% to 20% industry-wide growth this year. We (TMP) don’t have a number that we can announce, but the vehicle supply is coming, and the market is there. We’re confident.