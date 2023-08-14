TMP Vice-President for Product Planning Nico Bravante says the Yaris Cross is a perfect option for category browsers

Interview by Kap Maceda Aguila

VELOCITY: How is the Yaris Cross a fit for the Philippine market?

NICO BRAVANTE: The subcompact SUV segment is one of the fastest-growing segments in the country, and those looking in this segment are also looking for a balance between affordability and high specifications. This makes the Yaris Cross a perfect fit. The five-seater subcompact SUV segment is an emerging one where Toyota did not previously have a model in.

What are its unique value propositions in its price point versus competitors?

We believe that the Yaris Cross is the most affordable hybrid with advanced and safety specs in the subcompact segment. Its strong hybrid system can run the vehicle using either gasoline or battery (or both) depending on driving conditions. At the very least, its specifications are on par with its main competitors, and it comes with a suite of both active and passive safety features including the full Toyota Safety Sense package. The hybrid variant can muster up to 27.8kpl (combined city and highway driving), while the gas models are still quite fuel-efficient at up to 18.2kpl.

The Yaris Cross is also going to be the hero model in TMP’s multi pathway to carbon neutrality. Please explain how this fits the bill, and how it expresses the company’s vision.

The multi pathway of Toyota means providing several electrified types depending on customer requirements and needs. The hybrid electric vehicle is one of them. We believe that the hybrid is the most practical solution, and we want to make the Toyota Hybrid System more accessible to everyone. How would you describe the appetite or readiness of the market now with respect to hybrids?

The Philippine market is a lot more accepting of hybrids as shown by our sales. This technology is reinforced by an eight-year warranty to ease customer concerns. This increase in acceptance can also be attributed to non-fiscal incentives like number-coding exemption.

How does the Yaris Cross compare to the Corolla Cross?

The Yaris Cross belongs to the B-SUV segment, while the Corolla Cross is in the C-SUV segment. They attempt to capture their respective customers by offering unique product packages, specific to that market’s needs. This introduction is for us to be able to capture B-SUV customers, while also providing the practicality of a value-for-money offering, especially for everyday driving. Customers who prefer a larger vehicle body, comfort, and better engine performance would be more likely to choose Corolla Cross over the Yaris Cross.