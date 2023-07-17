Car takers

1 of 5

Honda believes in the continued relevance of passenger cars

IS THERE room for categories other than SUVs and MPVs in our ute-loving country? Yes, of course there is, says Honda Cars Philippines, Inc. (HCPI).

The company certainly knows what it’s talking about, because two of its subcompact passenger cars occupy the second and third places in the list of its brand best-sellers. These are the City and the Brio, respectively, which were outpaced only by the all-new BR-V which has already moved more than 5,000 units since its unveiling in November of last year.

Refreshed versions of the City and Brio were launched simultaneously at the SM Megamall’s Fashion Hall last Thursday, with the very public launch an indication of the importance of the nameplates to the company, according to HCPI President Rie Miyake, who presided over her first launch event since taking over the reins from Masahiko Nakamura.

In a speech, the executive said that “nearly 80% of the sales volume” for Honda is accounted for by the aforementioned three models, and that it has been “so far, a very good 2023” with 17% growth in HCPI sales performance versus the previous year. She also noted an “improving supply situation” for the BR-V, which the company hopes will continue to drive growth.

Two new dealerships – Honda Cainta and Honda Fairview – have also been added to the network, with a third (Honda Sta. Rosa) to be opened “soon,” bringing the total to 38.

CITY

The City has sold more than 140,000 units since in its debut in the country in 1994, which makes it among the more enduring automotive nameplates. Foremost among the changes in the updated City is the presence of Honda Sensing across all its variants. This is Honda’s suite of advanced driver assistance features which promise both convenience and enhanced safety – in line with Honda’s stated goal of “realizing zero traffic collision fatalities by 2050.” Included Honda Sensing abilities are: Lead Car Departure Notification System, Collision Mitigation Braking System, Lane Keeping Assist System, Road Departure Mitigation System with Lane Departure Warning, Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), and Auto-High Beam (AHB) – in addition to other standard safety features.

On the outside, the new City dons a new grille, bumper design, LED daytime running lights and fog lights (LEDs for the RS and halogens for the V), and LED headlights on the RS and halogen projector headlights on the rest. A new side sill garnish, exclusive to the RS, gives the sedan a wider, sportier stance. New wheels are also affixed on all the trims: 16-inch Black Cut alloy wheels for the RS and Silver Cut for the V; 15-inch wheels for the S and E (silver paint alloy for the S and steel with cover for the E). The City is said to banner an updated windshield shape to minimize blind spots.

Inside, the RS receives leather-wrapped seats boasting a new design. The car also gets new sport pedals. A dark red front panel garnish and high-gloss black interior accents are bestowed on the RS; a high-gloss black front panel garnish and silver interior accents go on the V.

On the instrumentation display is a new 4.2-inch full-color TFT meter with red ambient light instrument cluster (for the RS), and 4.2-inch full color TFT meter with and green ambient light for other variants. An eight-inch Advanced Touchscreen Display Audio (for the RS, V, and S) now comes with improved LCD display and better reverse camera resolution, while Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are wireless-capable for the RS, V, and S.

The 1.5-liter DOHC i-VTEC engine with CVT returns, and Honda positions the vehicle as having the “most powerful engine in its segment” with a stated output of 121ps and 145Nm.

The Honda City’s pricing is as follows: 1.5 E CVT Honda Sensing (P973,000), 1.5 S CVT Honda Sensing (P998,000), 1.5 V CVT Honda Sensing (P1.073 million), and 1.5 RS CVT Honda Sensing (P1.128 million). Available colors are: Ignite Red Metallic (RS CVT, V CVT, and S CVT), Obsidian Blue Pearl (RS CVT and V CVT), Platinum White Pearl (RS CVT and V CVT, plus P20,000), Taffeta White (S CVT and E CVT), Lunar Silver Metallic (S CVT and E CVT), and Meteoroid Gray Metallic (all variants).

BRIO

Over 30,000 units of the Brio have been sold since its 2014 introduction here. The second-generation refresh receives a piano black RS design front grille, LED headlights in the RS, updated fog lights and fog light garnish (in the RS), and daytime running lights (for the RS and V) – now all LEDs. Crystal black door mirrors with power folding and adjust, plus an RS-design side sill also make their appearance.

The new Brio gets a tailgate spoiler with an RS rear bumper lower garnish and taillights in the RS variants. Wheels have been updated: 14-inch alloys on the V, 14-inch steelies on with cover on the S, and 15-inch RS alloys on the RS.

Black fabric with red accents wrap the seats of both RS trims. Speed-sensing auto door locks are standard for the RS and V; power windows with auto up/down are on all trims.

A seven-inch capacitive touchscreen audio screen is standard across all variants, with new audio controls with Illumination in the RS and V. The RS Black Top, RS, and V variants feature Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, a USB port, AM/FM, and Android smartphone mirroring. A six-speaker setup (with two tweeters) are on the RS variants, and four speakers are on the V and S.

The Brio returns with the 1.2-liter four-cylinder SOHC i-VTEC engine good for 90ps and 119Nm, mated to a CVT. The 1.2 S MT gets a five-speed manual.

For safety, Honda’s G-Con technology “enhances impact absorption for added protection of passengers in the event of a collision.” All variants still get driver and front passenger airbags and anti-lock brakes with EBD. Rear parking sensors are now made standard across all trims.

The new Honda Brio is available in four variants with the following prices: 1.2 S MT (P735,000), 1.2 V CVT (P827,000), 1.2 RS CVT (P853,000), and 1.2 RS Black Top CVT (P863,000). Color choices are the following: Stellar Diamond Pearl (RS Black Top CVT and RS CVT, plus P20,000), Electric Lime Metallic (RS Black Top CVT and V CVT), Phoenix Orange Pearl (RS Black Top CVT), Rallye Red (V CVT), Meteoroid Gray Metallic (RS CVT, V CVT, and S MT), and Taffeta White (V CVT and S MT).

SUPPLY

In an exclusive interview with “Velocity,” HCPI General Manager for Sales Atty. Louie Soriano acknowledged that the passenger car segment may not be as strong versus SUVs and MPVs, but hopes are high in the Brio and City. “Right now, the market share of the City in the B segment is at about eight percent. We’d like to increase that,” he said.

Although selling fewer units than the Ctiy, the Brio corners 13.9% of its market segment, revealed Atty. Soriano. “We really want to help maintain our position in the passenger car segment with these two models.”

The City is manufactured in Thailand, while the Brio comes from Indonesia, and Atty. Soriano assured that there is ample supply for people who want these vehicles.

AN ELECTRIFIED HONDA TO ARRIVE

THIS YEAR

While Honda is not new to electrified powertrains (the CR-Z and the Legend come to mind), it doesn’t have a vehicle in that category presently. That hole will be filled this year, as hinted at by Ms. Miyake in her speech, and confirmed by Atty. Soriano to “Velocity.”

“Yes, this year, we’re going to launch model that is electrified,” revealed Atty. Soriano with a smile.