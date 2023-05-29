CHERY AUTO PHILIPPINES reported significant growth in sales of its two key models. The company’s subcompact Tiggo 5X crossover sold a total of 331 units in the first quarter of 2023, representing 75% growth compared to the same period last year. Meanwhile, Chery’s top-of-the-line midsize seven-seater, the Tiggo 8 Pro, moved a total of 128 units in Q1 versus 69 units over the same period last year — reflecting an increase of 85%.

In a release, the company noted that these rates “far outpace the total industry growth, which averaged 35% over the course of last year… It also brings Chery Auto Philippines on track for achieving, or even surpassing, its sales targets for 2023.”

“We are proud to be able to offer the styling, prices, and technology that even the most discriminating Filipino car buyers are looking for,” said Chery Auto Philippines Chairman Rommel Sytin. “People need reliable, safe yet affordable mobility and we have the right mix of value-packed models with luxury, comfort, and safety features to suit any need or budget.”

The distributor said that the robust growth “also reflects Chery’s over 20 years of independent innovation, having established no less than five global R&D centers employing over 7,000 technology-driven team members responsible for over 14,000 patents. Chery is the leading Chinese company in developing technology through independent R&D.”

Chery Auto Philippines is looking to sustain its sales momentum with the brand’s “Summer Blazing Tiggo Deals” promo, which runs until June 30, and offers deals such as all-in down payment as low as P28,888, monthly amortization as low as P7,796, and savings as much as P130,000, depending on the vehicle model.

The Tiggo 2 Pro small crossover is powered by a fuel-efficient Euro-5-compliant, 1.5-liter DOHC 16-valve VVT engine mated to a continuously variable transmission (CVT). It has a nine-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and QD Link (for Android phones) connectivity and push-button engine start/stop. The vehicle is available with a down payment of P28,888, a low monthly of P7,796, or a cash savings of P50,000.

The larger Tiggo 5X also has a 1.5-liter engine and CVT. The fully loaded subcompact crossover Tiggo 5X Luxury boasts a sunroof, leather-covered seats, and an array of comfort and convenience features. It can go for a low down payment of P38,888, low monthly of P8,235, or cash savings of as much as P95,000.

The compact SUV Tiggo 7 Pro’s 1.5-liter engine is turbocharged, delivering 145hp and 210Nm. It gets a nine-speed CVT with electronic shifter. Features include a six-way power driver seat and four-way power passenger seat, panoramic sunroof, 18-inch alloy wheels, wireless charging, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, six air bags, multi-color ambient lighting, and advanced safety features. It is available with a down payment of P48,888, low monthly of P10,871, and savings as much as P130,000.

The aforementioned midsize seven-seater SUV Tiggo 8 Pro receives a turbocharged 1.6-liter engine mated to a seven-speed DCT automatic transmission promising 195hp and 290Nm of torque. It has a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with eight speakers and over a dozen Advanced Driver Assist Systems (ADAS). The Tiggo 8 Pro 1.6 is available with a low down payment of P98,888, low monthly of P16,449, or cash discount of as much as P100,000.

Chery boasts the “industry-leading Premium Preserv warranty and PMS program,” highlighted by a 10-year/one-million-km engine warranty, five-year general warranty, three-year free roadside assistance, and a three-year free preventive maintenance service. Tiggo 8 models have a seven-year bumper-to-bumper warranty, and three-year free roadside assistance and PMS.