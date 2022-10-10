When second hand is a sure bet

1 of 5

Toyota erases used-car fears with T-Sure pre-owned car program

FURTHER BOLSTERING its efforts to transition to a full mobility company rather than just a simple purveyor of automobiles, Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) has rolled out a thoroughly redeveloped used-vehicle program.

Now called “T-Sure, Toyota Quality Pre-owned Cars” (or T-Sure), the program offers an alternative to customers looking for worry-free car purchase options without compromising on quality, value, safety, and excellent service.

Originally introduced in 2012 as Toyota Certified Used Vehicles (TCUV), T-Sure will now be the brand that will be adopted in Toyota dealerships offering quality used cars to their clientele.

TMP Senior Vice-President for Marketing Masatoshi Toiya explained the name change saying, “The ‘T’ stands for Toyota and ‘Sure’ denotes trustworthiness. This new brand name sends a strong message that customers can have peace of mind in transacting with a T-Sure dealer, whether he or she is trading in an old vehicle or buying a pre-owned car.”

After 10 years of running its used vehicle program, TMP saw fit to further drive growth by improving the operational efficiency of the Toyota dealer network and addressing the concerns that used car customers are encountering.

Being seamlessly integrated with Toyota’s dealer operations, the T-Sure program features a well-established systematic operation for assessment, refurbishment, pricing, certification, and warranty to ensure the quality of vehicle condition of every unit.

Major improvements made include the expansion of T-Sure dealer outlets nationwide which can offer trade-in deals and selling of pre-owned cars. All outlets are now accepting trade-ins, while T-Sure retail outlets have been increased to 29 as of September 2022. TMP targets to end the year with 33 T-Sure retail dealers.

T-Sure improved its product offerings, with its three types of products at varied price points to better fit customers’ needs and budget:

• Toyota Certified Elite, T-Sure’s premium product with a one-year warranty on the engine and transmission, which can be claimed at any Toyota outlet nationwide;

• Toyota Value Plus, with a three-month warranty on engine and transmission, which can be claimed at the selling dealer only;

• Toyota Value Lite, without warranty but has gone through the same stringent 211-point standard process of vehicle checks to ensure its quality when driven out the dealer.

Alleviating persistent used-car buyers’ fears, all cars have guaranteed untampered odometer readings. Toyota technicians also check if a vehicle has been flooded or involved in a major accident that has damaged the vehicle frame or chassis. Customers are also assured of fair pricing because TMP uses a T-Sure Used Car app with a built-in pricing tool showing real-time price range of various models, depending on quality level and local market pricing.

To help customers in their budget, they may also avail of affordable financing scheme through Toyota Financial Services PH (TFSPH), which offers a much-improved affordable package for all T-Sure vehicles, now with longer payment terms and expanded coverage for up to nine-year-old vehicles. In addition, competitive packages from Toyota Insure and after-sales service, tailor-fit to the needs of pre-owned car customers, may be availed on top of the purchased T-Sure unit.

T-Sure is anchored on Toyota’s commitment to quality, durability, and reliability — as well as its philosophy to strengthen customer satisfaction and retention. Likewise, aligned with Toyota’s Global Vision of “Creating Mobility for All,” the T-Sure Program is part of Toyota’s value chain that aims to provide another means for people to acquire a Toyota — while enjoying the renowned Toyota dependability in a pre-owned car.

The T-Sure program provides access to a one-stop shop for Toyota’s products and services (New Car, Used Car, After-Sales Service), giving ease in transacting with authorized Toyota dealers and experiencing the same transparent and excellent customer service.

Mr. Toiya shared that the used-car business in the Philippines is still in its infancy and that Toyota sees a big potential to capture this market. “We are closely collaborating with our dealer network to grab this opportunity to leverage Toyota’s huge customer base and further elevate customer satisfaction and retention,” he declared.

The current 29 Toyota outlets offering T-Sure vehicles include (for Luzon and Metro Manila): Toyota Alabang, Toyota Bacoor, Toyota Balintawak, Toyota Bataan, Toyota Batangas, Toyota Bicutan, Toyota Calamba, Toyota Calapan, Toyota Dagupan, Toyota Global City, Toyota Makati, Toyota Manila Bay, Toyota Pasig, Toyota Pasong Tamo, Toyota Plaridel, Toyota Quezon Avenue, Toyota San Pablo, Toyota Santa Rosa, Toyota Silang, and Toyota Taytay.

For Visayas and Mindanao, authorized T-Sure retail outlets are Toyota Cagayan de Oro, Toyota Cebu City, Toyota Iloilo, Toyota Lapu-Lapu, Toyota Mabolo, Toyota Mandaue North and South, Toyota Tacloban, and Toyota Talisay.

Aside from offering Toyota Quality pre-owned cars, dealers also source vehicles from current Toyota customers who wish to upgrade by trading in or selling their vehicle. Customers may now visit any Toyota outlet nationwide to do so. The customer’s vehicle for selling or trade in will be assessed by highly skilled and accredited assessors. The results of this assessment will be shared for transparency to guarantee that the Toyota owner gets the fair value of their vehicle.

For more information, inquire at the nearest T-Sure Dealer or visit TMP’s website at toyota.com.ph/t-sure to know more about the program. You may also visit Toyota Motor Philippines on Facebook, YouTube and Instagram, @ToyotaMotorPH on Twitter, and Toyota PH on Viber.