Uy-led firms partner for P10-billion tower project

UDENNA Infrastructure Corp. said on Wednesday it signed a P10-billion partnership deal with DITO Telecommunity Corp. for the construction of cell towers and the rollout of fiber optic cables needed for the commercial operations of the third telco player.

Udenna Infrastructure and Futurenet and Technology Corp., the general contractor of DITO, had signed a master service agreement for the construction of about 1,500 cell towers, the Dennis A. Uy-led firm said in an e-mailed statement.

They will lay down over 1,400 kilometers of fiber optic cabling within the agreed period of two years.

“In need of local expertise and grassroots infrastructure experience, DITO Telecommunity Corp. engaged Udenna Infrastructure to assist in the rollout of cellular tower and fiber optic cables,” Jomel Fuentes, Udenna Infrastructure chief operating officer, said.

“Since 2017, UIC has been hard at work, as we believe there is no more worthwhile investment than the country itself, generating jobs for Filipinos and delivering a higher quality of life to all,” the official added.

In September, DITO said it had a total of 859 out of the 1,300 estimated number of towers needed to achieve mandated targets of 37% population coverage and speed of 27 megabits per second (mbps) by January of 2021,.

DITO said it was ready to commercially launch its services in March next year after the scheduled technical audit in January.

The third telco player is investing P1 billion in cybersecurity solutions this year to be supplied by 12 technology firms based in the United States.

Its cyber security solutions providers are Fortinet, NexusGuard, McAfee, Nessus, Veritas, Pentaho Data, IDAM Systems by BeyondTrust, Microsoft, Cisco ISE, Siemplify, ManageEngine, and SolarWinds. — Arjay L. Balinbin