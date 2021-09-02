THE TRANSPORTATION department inaugurated on Thursday the upgraded Catarman Airport in Northern Samar province, which can now accommodate 50,000 passengers annually.

The improvements allow the airport located in the capital town to serve 150 passengers at any given time, up from 50 previously, and 50,000 passengers annually, up from 25,200 previously, the department said in a statement.

“This significant capacity increase aims to help the whole projected 250,000 tourists and travelers coming within the region, as well as travelers from outside and nearby regions using different ports of entries once quarantine restrictions are relaxed,” it noted.

Upgrades made include a new perimeter fence, a re-blocked apron pavement, and asphalt overlay and shoulder grade correction at the runway.

The enhancements also include the construction of a fire station building, a powerhouse, and a flight service station.

The department said upgrade works were completed in August.

Key officials from the Transportation department and the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines led the ceremony. — Arjay L. Balinbin