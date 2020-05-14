UFC holds another live event; Teixeira, Rothwell win 1 of 2

THE ULTIMATE Fighting Championship staged the second of a scheduled three events in eight days on Thursday (Manila time) with veteran light heavyweight Glover Teixeira and heavyweight Ben Rothwell emerging victorious. (1st photo) Brazilian Teixeira, 40, defeated Anthony Smith by technical knockout (punches) in the 5th round of their headlining fight at “UFC Fight Night 171” held at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. Meanwhile, Rothwell (2nd photo) topped Ovince Saint Preux in the co-headlining fight by split decision, 28-29, 29-28 and 29-28. Next for the UFC is the event on Sunday headlined by the heavyweight clash between Alistair Overeem and Walt Harris.

















