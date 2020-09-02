UAAP Board of Managing Directors to meet over bubble-related issues

THE Board of Managing Directors of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines is set to meet today to discuss further the alleged “training bubble” conducted by member-schools which, if proven to be true, is in violation of existing health and safety protocols put up by the government.

Following a meeting on Tuesday among officials of the UAAP and members of a government-created panel as well representatives of in hot water member schools University of Santo Tomas and National University, the collegiate sports association said it would sit down and study further the matter before making any decision.

The UST men’s basketball team and NU women’s volleyball squad are currently at the center of an investigation for allegedly violating government health and safety protocols when they held training when it is still prohibited at this point of the coronavirus pandemic as per regulations put out.

It has been reported that the Growling Tigers were holed up in Capuy, Sorsogon, hometown of coach Aldin Ayo, beginning in June as part of their preparation for UAAP Season 83, targeted to begin early next year, and other tournaments.

The Lady Bulldogs, meanwhile, allegedly did the same when they gathered to train in a sports facility in Laguna.

The investigating panel has been conducting a series of meetings and reiterated the seriousness of the issue at hand and the need for it to be addressed accordingly.

Both UST and NU had conducted their own investigations and presented their findings to the panel at Tuesday’s meeting.

“The meeting was an important step towards the resolution of these issues that concern student-athletes of UAAP member-schools,” said the UAAP in a statement.

“The UAAP Board of Managing Directors will convene on Thursday (September 3) to review these reports and tackle other related cases before taking pertinent actions,” it added.

UAAP executive director Atty. Rebo Saguisag and Season 83 president Nonong Calanog represented the league during Tuesday’s meeting.

Philippine Sports Commission National Training Director Marc Velasco, Department of Health rep representative Rodley Carza, Commission on Higher Education (CHEd) Chairman Prospero de Vera III, and CHEd Executive Director Atty. Cindy Jaro, meanwhile, were also present for their respective agencies tapped to handle the matter.

Also part of the government-created panel is the Games and Amusements Board. — Michael Angelo S. Murillo









