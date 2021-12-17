Flag carrier Philippine Airlines (PAL) and budget airline Cebu Pacific canceled more flights on Friday as Typhoon Rai, locally named Odette, battered the central and western parts of the country.

PAL cancelled several flights for Dec. 17, including those between Manila and Cebu, Iloilo, Bacolod, Dipolog, Puerto Princesa, Busuanga, Caticlan, Cagayan de Oro, Dumaguete, Siargao and Cotabato.

It also cancelled flights between Cebu and Siargao, Davao, and Caticlan.

Meanwhile, Cebu Pacific canceled various flights for Dec. 17 between Manila and Cebu, Busuanga, Puerto Princesa, Dipolog, Siargao, Surigao and Dumaguete.

The budget carrier also cancelled flights between Cebu and Tacloban and Davao.

The Philippine Coast Guard said more than 2,300 passengers, drivers and helpers were stranded at 12 Bicol ports, including Pioduran, Bacacay, Legazpi and Virac as of noon on Friday. Sea conditions in the region were moderate to rough.

More than 1,300 people were stranded at Southern Tagalog ports, including Calapan, Roxas, Bulalacao, Abra de Ilog, Tilik, and Lucena. The Coast Guard said sea conditions in the area were light to moderate.

In Western Visayas, more 1,180 people were stranded at 12 ports including Araste, Lapuz and Parola, it said. More than 1,000 people were stranded at 13 ports in Eastern Visayas where sea conditions were rough. Affected ports included Ormoc, Baybay, Isabel and Bato.

It said 339 people were stranded at 35 ports affected in In Central Visayas, while 37 sea travelers at 14 ports in Northeastern Mindanao were affected.

The Coast Guard said 275 vessels and 134 motorboats took shelter from the typhoon.

Meanwhile, Globe Telecom, Inc. said its data and mobile services were affected in some areas in the Visayas and Mindanao.

“Outages were caused by multiple fiber cuts and the lack of commercial power,” Globe said in a statement.

PLDT, Inc. said it had set up free call and charging stations at an evacuation center in Surigao del Sur. It also sent emergency load assistance to affected customers in Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Sur and Surigao del Norte, Bohol and Southern Leyte. — Arjay L. Balinbin