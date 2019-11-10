Toyota strengthens Vios midrange with new XLE

By Manny N. de los Reyes

THE PRODUCT planning staff of Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) must be incredibly busy. Not only does the market leader purvey a staggering 18 models in its local lineup, its best-selling model, the locally made Vios, has no less than 10 variants.

And now, Toyota has seen fit to make it 11.

Say hello to the new Vios XLE. Price-wise, it slots just above the Vios Base, Vios J, and Vios XE and just below the Vios E, Vios G, and Vios G Prime — putting the XLE right smack in the middle of the expansive Vios family.

Like most of its variant siblings (except the Vios G models, which have 1.5-liter engines), the Vios XLE comes with a 1.3-liter engine mated to either a 5-speed manual (P791,000) or a CVT (P841,000).

Toyota is offering the new Vios XLE with bundle offers worth as much as P100,000, as well as more vehicle customization and payment options.









Retail sales began over last weekend, Nov. 8-9, at the Vios XLEnt Weekend Launch in all 70 Toyota dealerships nationwide. Interested customers may reserve through the official web site link: bit.ly/ViosXLE.

The Vios XLE is designed as a value-for-money variant that offers the best possible Vios specs at an affordable price point. It comes with driver, passenger, and knee air bags, 4-beam halogen headlamps, 15-inch alloy wheels, and a 7-inch touchscreen display audio with WebLink for iOS/Android. The Vios XLE is also equipped with power door locks, power side view mirrors, and the standard Vehicle Stability Control plus Hill Start Assist.

“Toyota is introducing the Vios XLE to give our customers the freedom of choice on how they want to purchase and modify their car,” said TMP First Vice-President Cristina Arevalo. “This new variant combines affordability and style without sacrificing the everyday practicality that the Vios has always been known for. We call this the XLE Advantage.”

The XLE Advantage offers prospective car buyers two attractive bundles: Option A is an outright cash discount of P35,000 plus accessory options worth P40,000; while Option B is the sought-after Zero Downpayment financing scheme. Both options come with the 5-year Extended Warranty and free Preventive Maintenance Service (PMS) up to 20,000kms to further make the Toyota car ownership experience more affordable.

For the P40,000 worth of accessory options, customers can choose to modify their Vios units with an array of exciting interior and exterior add-ons. They can mix and match Vios accessory packages, including but not limited to, Daytime Running Lights (DRL), LED fog lamps, reversing camera, aero kits, and select TRD pieces with 17-inch alloy wheels.

The current Vios lineup and pricing is as follows:

TOYOTA VIOS

1.5 G Prime CVT P1,098,000

1.5 G CVT P1,043,000

1.5 G M/T P984,000

1.3 E Prime CVT P936,000

1.3 E CVT P881,000

1.3 E M/T P831,000

1.3 XLE CVT P841,000

1.3 XLE M/T P791,000

1.3 XE CVT P738,000

1.3 J M/T P688,000

1.3 Base MT P662,000

Head to any of Toyota’s 70 dealerships nationwide to know more about the new Vios XLE and avail special deals on other Vios variants. For the latest Toyota news and information, visit TMP’s official web site at www.toyota.com.ph and follow the official Facebook page at www.fb.com/ToyotaMotorPhilippines.