PHILIPPINE BANKS’ loan growth held steady in November, preliminary data from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) showed.

Outstanding loans of universal and commercial banks, net of reverse repurchase agreements, grew by 10.3% year on year to P13.988 trillion in November from P12.676 trillion in the same month in 2024.

November’s growth rate matched the pace of October. October saw the slowest growth in bank lending since the 10.1% recorded in June 2024.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, bank lending expanded by 0.9% month on month.

“Outstanding loans from universal and commercial banks (U/KBs) to businesses and individual consumers expanded in November,” the central bank said in a statement released late on Tuesday.

“Preliminary data show that loans from U/KBs grew at a steady rate of 10.3% year on year in November,” it added.

BSP data showed that big banks’ outstanding loans to residents grew by an annual 10.7% to P13.681 trillion in November, slightly easing from the 10.9% growth seen in the previous month.

On the other hand, loans to nonresidents fell by 4.5% year on year to P307.253 billion from the 11.1% drop logged in October.

Banks’ loans to residents for production activities grew by 9% to P11.789 trillion in November, slowing from 9.1% in the previous month.

This as lending for electricity, gas, steam, and air-conditioning supply sector jumped by 26.6%. Other segments that showed growth in lending include transportation and storage (12.7%); wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles (11.6%); real estate activities (9%); information and communication (7%); and financial and insurance activities (3.5%).

Meanwhile, big banks’ consumer loans to residents — which account for credit card, motor vehicle, and general-purpose salary loans but exclude residential real estate loans — rose by 22.9% in November to P1.892 trillion, slightly slower than the 23.1% growth in October.

Broken down, credit card loans jumped by 29.5% to P1.158 trillion, picking up from the 29.2% growth in October, while lending growth for motor vehicles eased to 16.3% at P524.037 billion from 17.6% in the previous month.

On the other hand, loans for general-purpose salaries reached P164.932 billion in November, climbing by 6.4%. This is a tad faster than 5.8% a month ago.

“The BSP monitors bank loans because they are a key transmission channel of monetary policy,” the central bank said. “Looking ahead, the BSP will ensure that domestic liquidity and bank lending conditions remain aligned with its price and financial stability objectives.” — Katherine K. Chan