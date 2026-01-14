SOLAR PHILIPPINES Power Project Holdings, Inc. is facing P24 billion in fines for its failure to deliver nearly 12,000 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy (RE) over the last two years, according to the Department of Energy (DoE).

“Out of the 17,904 MW of terminated contracts for 2025 and 2024… Solar Philippines would be 11,427 MW. That’s more or less equivalent to 64% of the terminated contracts,” Energy Secretary Sharon S. Garin said in a press chat on Tuesday.

Ms. Garin said the DoE terminated 33 service contracts held by Solar Philippines, a company founded by businessman-turned-politician Rep. Leandro L. Leviste, due to project delays.

These service contracts could have supplied 11,427.83 MW of capacity to the grid.

The DoE said it seeks to collect around P24 billion in penalties from Solar Philippines which covers contractual obligations, performance bonds and financial obligations arising from the revoked contracts.

“We have consistently sent notices even show-cause orders request for them to renew their bonds. We have not received any response from the company,” she said.

Sought for comment, Mr. Leviste has yet to respond as of press time.

The DoE said it has recorded nearly 18,000 MW worth of potential capacity from 163 terminated and relinquished service contracts

Ms. Garin said that 70 contracts were terminated and relinquished in 2024 and 93 contacts in 2025.

These terminated and relinquished contracts were composed of hydro, solar, wind, geothermal, and biomass that were awarded after application and green energy auctions (GEAs).

“This could have covered actually the annual increase of our electricity demand in the country. Unfortunately, we had to cancel these contracts. They’re not complying with the requirements and in accordance with their GEA contract. This is why we had to cancel them because they really woundn’t move,” Ms. Garin said.

Under the revised omnibus guidelines governing the award and administration of RE contracts issued in 2024, the Renewable Energy Management Bureau can recommend termination of the contract if the RE developer failed to secure and submit needed requirements.

The RE developer has 30 calendar days to explain in writing why its contract should not be terminated. The developer whose RE contract was terminated may request for reconsideration.

Ms. Garin said that the revoked contracts will be open to other developers who are interested to apply or through the open and competitive selection process (OCSP).

OCSP allows the DoE to award RE contracts in pre-determined areas through competitive bidding. These are locations identified as having high potential for RE development, including hydro, geothermal, and wind resources.

Ms. Garin said that terminating contracts is not to “scare off investors” but to make sure “we have the right investors” in the Philippines.

“What we want are really legitimate investors that have the financial, technical, and legal capacity to embark on a contract and an energy project in the Philippines. This is why we are cleaning it up,” Ms. Garin said.

Despite this, Ms. Garin said the issue will not affect the country’s goal to increase the share of RE in the power generation mix in the next five years.

“That’s immovable. The RE targets for 2030, 2040, and even 2050 for us are nonnegotiable,” Ms. Garin said. “So, it is in effect that’s the responsibility of DoE to catch up with.”

Jose M. Layug, president of the Developers of Renewable Energy for AdvanceMent, Inc., said that RE service contract holders (RESCs) have no reason not to pursue development of their projects given the different markets available.

“Thus, DoE’s cancellation of non-moving RE contracts for justifiable reasons is a good signal to serious investors. It shows DoE’s firm resolve to ensure that projects indeed are developed and areas are freed up for investors with financial capability,” he told BusinessWorld via Viber.

“We hope the DoE moving forward should grant RESCs only to financially and technically qualified applicants,” he added. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera