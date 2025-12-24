By Justine Irish D. Tabile, Reporter

THE DEPARTMENT of Trade and Industry (DTI), through the Board of Investments (BoI), endorsed last week 29 more projects worth P124.81 billion, bringing year-to-date approvals to P977 billion, which is only over half of the agency’s P1.7-billion full-year target.

“With a combined investment value of P124.81 billion, the projects are expected to generate 4,444 jobs nationwide, subject to confirmation by the BoI Board,” DTI said in a statement on Tuesday.

The endorsed projects are in various sectors such as renewable energy, infrastructure, transport and logistics, information technology and business process management (IT-BPM), housing, manufacturing, and tourism.

“A significant share of the total investment value is attributed to large-scale clean energy projects, including wind, solar, waste-to-energy, and battery energy storage facilities across Luzon and the Visayas,” it said.

“These projects are expected to contribute substantially to the country’s power supply while advancing national goals on energy security, sustainability, and climate resilience,” it added.

The list also includes key transport and connectivity investments, such as new-generation aircraft for domestic and international routes and maritime transport assets.

“These investments are expected to enhance regional connectivity and support the continued recovery of the transport and travel sectors,” the DTI said.

The bulk of the jobs will be generated by the IT-BPM and digital services projects across Metro Manila, Central Luzon, the Cordilleras, and Cebu. The jobs include customer support, technical services, remote staffing, and managed services.

“These developments reinforce the Philippines’ standing as a leading hub for global services,” it said.

According to the BoI, the list of approved investments includes housing and real estate projects.

“Leisure and recreation facilities included in the list are likewise expected to stimulate local economic activity and support community development,” it added.

With the latest endorsement, the BoI-approved investments for the year have now reached P977 billion.

“[This reflects] robust investor confidence and the government’s sustained efforts to position the Philippines as a regional hub for smart and sustainable investments,” it said.

However, P977 billion is only 55.83% of the BoI’s P1.75-trillion target approvals for the year.

“While approvals have already reached P977 billion, the BoI continues to evaluate several high-ticket projects currently in the pipeline,” Trade Secretary and BoI Chairman Ma. Cristina A. Roque said.

“These major investments are undergoing due diligence and are expected to further boost the country’s overall investment performance as the year ends and into the next,” she added.

The BoI is expected to approve more projects next week, according to DTI Undersecretary and BoI Managing Head Ceferino S. Rodolfo.

Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. Chief Economist Michael L. Ricafort said that the US reciprocal tariffs and a corruption scandal involving infrastructure projects have weakened investor sentiment in the Philippines.

“Trump’s higher tariffs, trade wars, and other protectionist measures also slowed down the global economy in terms of exports, investments, and employment amid some wait-and-see stance that, in turn, indirectly slowed down the local economy,” he said in a Viber message.

“Local political noise in earlier months of 2025… amid the flood control infrastructure projects’ anomalies, also partly weighed on investor sentiment confidence,” he added.

Mr. Ricafort said that investors will continue to be in a wait-and-see mode until the dust settles.

Anti-corruption measures and other priority reforms “would help uplift investor confidence that would again help increase investments into the country,” he said.