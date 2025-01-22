MOST chief executive officers (CEO) based in the Philippines are optimistic about economic growth prospects despite worries over a shortage of skilled workers and technological disruption, a survey showed.

In the PwC 28th Global CEO Survey, 78% of Filipino CEO respondents said they expect domestic economic growth to improve in the next 12 months.

On the other hand, 9% of the Filipino executives said they expect gross domestic product growth to stay the same in the next 12 months, while 13% said they expect a decline.

PwC’s 28th Global CEO Survey gathered 4,701 responses from CEOs globally from October to November 2024. Of the total, 1,520 are from the Asia-Pacific region, including 32 from the Philippines.

For the next 12 months, 38% of the CEOs said that they are very confident about revenue growth, 38% are moderately confident, while 19% are only slightly confident.

Meanwhile, 44% of the CEOs said that they are optimistic about revenue growth in the next three years, 38% said they are moderately confident, and 13% said they are only slightly confident.

Filipino CEOs also expressed confidence in headcount expansion, with 59% saying they are planning to hire more workers in the next 12 months, higher than the global average of 42%.

“This commitment to human capital signals a long-term vision of strengthening capabilities to support business strategies,” PwC said.

However, 13% of Philippine CEOs said they would be decreasing headcount in the next 12 months, lower than the 17% global average.

The survey showed Filipino executives cited shortage of skilled workers (28%) and technological disruption (28%) as their primary concerns, alongside macroeconomic volatility (19%) and inflation (16%).

PwC said the skill gap is especially prevalent in data analytics, digital transformation and emerging technologies.

“These immediate challenges are particularly critical because they directly impact business sustainability,” PwC said.

“These challenges emphasize the need for people and organizational reinvention, including more targeted investments in digital transformation and workforce development,” it added.

PwC said Filipino CEOs are making progress in addressing skill gaps and technological disruptions, with 75% having been able to develop innovative products and services and 65% forging partnerships with universities and managed service providers.

The survey also showed Philippine-based executives’ confidence in the potential of artificial intelligence (AI), with 75% of Filipino CEOs personally trusting having AI, including generative AI, being embedded into key processes in their companies. This was higher than the global average of 67%.

The majority or 88% of the business leaders said they expect moderate to large AI integration in their business processes, workflows and technology platforms in the next three years.

Meanwhile, the CEOs also see moderate to large AI integration in workforce and skill development (75%), new product or service development (69%), and core business strategy (60%).

PwC Philippines Deals and Corporate Finance Managing Partner Mary Jade Roxas-Divinagracia said AI would not only help businesses in automating routine tasks but also uncover deeper insights into consumer behavior.

“Ultimately, the impact of AI depends on how it is used. Businesses that thoughtfully embed AI into their strategies will not only enhance operations but also uncover opportunities for transformative growth,” she said in a statement.

PwC Philippines Chairman and Senior Partner Roderick M. Danao said the rapid advancement of AI and digital technologies are reshaping how businesses operate today.

“While reinvention is essential for navigating these changes, it requires careful planning and measured implementation with a focus on skill development and workforce readiness to meet future demands,” he said in the statement.

“By strategically adopting new technologies, leaders can create meaningful opportunities for their organizations and work to ensure long-term viability,” he added.

According to the report, 69% of Filipino CEOs believe that their businesses will only remain economically viable as long as 10 years if they continue on their current path, which reflects concerns about changes in technology and consumer preferences, as well as increased competition. This was higher than the 42% global average.

Meanwhile, only 31% said their businesses would be viable even after 10 years on their current path, lower than the 55% global average.

“Without significant changes to their business models, operational processes and technological capabilities, organizations risk becoming obsolete in an increasingly dynamic market environment,” PwC said. “To keep up, CEOs must focus on fundamental transformation rather than incremental improvements.” — Justine Irish D. Tabile