THE COUNTRY’S external debt service burden jumped by almost 20% as of end-October, preliminary data from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) showed.

Debt servicing on external borrowings climbed by 19.8% to $14.475 billion in the January-October period from $12.078 billion in the same period in 2023. BSP data showed principal payments surged by 23.6% to $7.846 billion from $6.349 billion in the same period in 2023.

Amortization accounted for over half (54.2%) of debt servicing during the period.

Meanwhile, interest payments rose by 15.7% to $6.629 billion in the first 10 months from $5.73 billion in the previous year.

At end-September, the external debt service burden as a share of gross domestic product (GDP) stood at 3.9%, up from 3.5% in the previous year.

Separate data from the BSP showed the Philippines’ outstanding external debt hit a record $139.64 billion as of end-September, higher by 17.5% year on year.

Broken down, this was composed of $86.88 billion in public sector debt and $52.76 billion from private sector obligations.

This brought the external debt-to-GDP ratio to 30.6% at the end of the third quarter.

The BSP’s external debt data cover borrowings of Philippine residents from nonresident creditors, regardless of sector, maturity, creditor type, debt instruments or currency denomination. L.M.J.C. Jocson

