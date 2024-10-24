Jacinto Ng of Raemulan Lands named EY Entrepreneur of the Year

JACINTO NG, JR., group executive officer of Raemulan Lands, Inc., was named the EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2024 Philippines in an awards banquet held at the Makati Shangri-La on Wednesday night. He will represent the country at the EY World Entrepreneur of the Year awards in Monte Carlo, Monaco in June 2025.

Mr. Ng was recognized for shaping opportunities and uplifting the social welfare of low-income Filipinos. His company, Raemulan Lands, has provided many families with resources, education and support to rise above poverty and achieve their dreams of owning a home, while also creating job opportunities and developing thriving communities among homeowners.

By leveraging the synergy between Raemulan Lands and Joy~Nostalg Solaris, Inc., he has created sustainable energy solutions that not only reduce reliance on imported fuel but also conserve valuable resources, leading to the first utility-grade socialized housing rooftop solar energy in the Philippines and in the world.

Mr. Ng also received the Master Entrepreneur award for maintaining management excellence over a period of time in critical areas of the company including finance, marketing, human resources and sales. He established Raemulan Lands to develop socialized housing projects that redefined affordable housing by integrating sustainability and affordability in their core design. Under his leadership, the company experienced tremendous growth even during a coronavirus pandemic, building more than 30,000 homes for those in need and fostering a sense of community and resilience among its residents.

Other awards were presented for the Technology Entrepreneur, Woman Entrepreneur, Small Business Entrepreneur and Young Entrepreneur categories.

Macario S. Fojas received the Technology Entrepreneur award for his strategic use of technology to become a leader in the information technology-business process management sector, expand his business and positively contribute to society.

As the co-founder and president of Seven Seven Global Services, Inc., Mr. Fojas has guided the company to become a key player in providing advanced IT solutions, contributing to the growth of Filipino talent in the global technology landscape.

Anna Marie R. Lagon received the Woman Entrepreneur award for showing exemplary management excellence over a period of time, making her a leader in her field of business and an inspiration to other women entrepreneurs. Ms. Lagon showed visionary leadership in revitalizing and expanding homegrown Filipino fashion brand Bayo through initiatives that promote eco-friendly products and reduced waste. Her deep commitment to community engagement, cultural heritage and sustainability has transformed the company into a platform for both business growth and social responsibility.

Elenita Dela Rosa received the Small Business Entrepreneur award for best demonstrating management excellence in a business with assets (excluding land) of less than P100 million in value. Ms. Dela Rosa’s IT solutions firm, Eco Global Consulting, Inc., specializes in core banking systems and develops solutions that accelerate financial inclusion and support a dynamic financial ecosystem. By leveraging their expertise as a tech company that is keenly aware of banking systems and the banking industry, they aim to expand their reach into other industries.

Czarina J. Sevilla received the Young Entrepreneur award for being an inspiration and role model of entrepreneurship to the youth. Ms. Sevilla established and leads a trailblazing food and beverage company, Avocadoria.ph, that is poised for continued growth and innovation and has redefined the use of avocados in the Philippine market, championing health, sustainability and the empowerment of local farmers.

The recipients of the category awards were chosen from 11 outstanding finalists representing enterprises from diverse industries from various regions in the country. The other finalists were: George Barcelon (Integrated Computer Systems, Inc.), Antonio Co (Carrascal Nickel Corp.), Ruth Owen (Upgrade Energy Philippines, Inc.), Rosemarie Rafael (AIC Group of Companies Holding Corp.), Barbara Tan (A.D. Gothong Manufacturing Corp.) and Leehiong Wee (W Group).

Lance Y. Gokongwei, president and chief executive officer (CEO)at JG Summit Holdings, Inc., delivered the keynote address at the awards banquet. He was the EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2005 Philippines and also recently received the 2024 EY-Bank of Singapore ASEAN Entrepreneurial Excellence Award.

SGV Chairman and Country Managing Partner and SGV Foundation President Wilson P. Tan noted how successful entrepreneurs uniquely contributed to shaping opportunities not just for themselves but for their communities, their employees and the industries they serve.

“Our search focused on the transformative ability of Filipino entrepreneurs who reimagine and advance economic and national development with vision, passion and innovation and their ability to create their own path and make a profound impact on the country and the world,” he said.

All nominees went through a strict financial data ranking system used by all EY Entrepreneur of the Year participating countries. The finalists were further evaluated by an independent panel of judges composed of distinguished business personalities.

The panel was chaired by former Trade Secretary Alfredo E. Pascual. Other panel members were Philippine Stock Exchange President and CEO Ramon Monzon, Securities and Exchange Commissioner Karlo S. Bello, Endeavor Philippines Managing Director Manny Ayala and Asian Institute of Management President and Dean Jikyeong Kang.

The Entrepreneur of the Year was founded in the US by professional service firm EY in 1986 to recognize the achievements of the most successful and innovative entrepreneurs worldwide. In 2001, EY expanded the program and launched the World Entrepreneur of the Year awards. In the Philippines, SGV Foundation, Inc. established the Entrepreneur of the Year program in 2003.

Jollibee Foods Corp. Chairman and CEO Tony Tan Caktiong, the first ever Entrepreneur of the Year Philippines awardee, went on to win as World Entrepreneur of the Year 2004 in Monte Carlo, Monaco. Socorro Cancio-Ramos, founder of National Book Store, was named Entrepreneur of the Year Philippines the year after and, followed subsequently by Lance Gokongwei, president and CEO of Cebu Air, Inc.; Senen Bacani, chairman and president of La Frutera, Inc.; Wilfred Steven Uytengsu, Jr., president and CEO of Alaska Milk Corp.; Jesus Tambunting, former chairman and president of Planters Development Bank; Tennyson Chen, president of Bounty Fresh Foods, Inc.; Erramon I. Aboitiz, president and CEO of Aboitiz Power Corp.; Jaime I. Ayala, founder and CEO of Hybrid Social Solutions, Inc.; Ben Chan, chairman of the board of Suyen Corp.; Nico Jose Nolledo, chairman and CEO of Xurpas, Inc.; Natividad Cheng, chairperson and CEO of Multiflex RNC Philippines, Inc.; Benjamin O. Yao, chairman, president and CEO of SteelAsia Manufacturing Corp.; and Dennis Anthony Uy, co-founder and CEO of Converge ICT Solutions, Inc.

Supporting the program as co-presenters were the Asian Institute of Management, Department of Trade and Industry, Philippine Stock Exchange and Philippine Business for Social Progress. The media sponsors were BusinessWorld and ABS-CBN News Channel. The Gold sponsors were SteelAsia Manufacturing Corp., Uratex and Converge ICT Solutions, Inc. The Silver sponsor was International Container Terminal Services, Inc., while the Bronze sponsor was Lausgroup Holdings, Inc. The banquet sponsors were Robert Blancaflor & Groups, Inc., Bounty Fresh Group Holdings, Inc., Vista Land & Lifescapes, Inc. and Hotel 101.