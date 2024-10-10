MPTC’s Singson named as MAP Management Person of the Year

ROGELIO L. SINGSON, president and chief executive officer (CEO) of the Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. (MPTC) has been named “Management Person of the Year 2024” by the Management Association of the Philippines (MAP).

“For me, this award is just a recognition that it makes sense to do your job well. I have always been doing work that is beyond standard. I always accept challenges,” Mr. Singson told reporters on the sidelines of MAP’s general membership meeting on Wednesday

The Management Person of the Year award is given to individuals in the business or government sector, member or nonmember of MAP, who have made significant contributions to the country’s progress and helped reshape national values.

The conferment of the award will be on Nov. 25.

According to MAP, Mr. Singson was chosen as this year’s MAP Person of the Year for implementing a good governance and anti-corruption program during his time as the secretary of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) from 2010 to 2016.

Mr. Singson was also recognized for his humility, ethical conduct and spiritual uprightness, as well as “for setting an example for Filipino managers through an unblemished track record of integrity, managerial competence and professional leadership.”

“This (award) is unexpected. We were just doing our job, although publicly I apologize to the companies and entities that were hurt by decisions I made in the past. I was just doing my job,” Mr. Singson said.

The MAP said the award is given to “exceptional persons who have posted a record of achievement and distinction as leaders and managers of organizations, and who are exemplary models.”

Meanwhile, Mr. Singson confirmed that he is stepping down as the president and CEO of MPTC within this month.

“I am not going to rest, but you know ever since I am in public service… MPTC is public service operating under a private entity,” he said.

Mr. Singson said Arrey A. Perez, who recently resigned as the president of Clark International Airport Corp. (CIAC), will take over his positions at MPTC.

MPTC is the tollways unit of Metro Pacific Investments Corp., one of three key Philippine units of Hong Kong-based First Pacific Co. Ltd., the others being Philex Mining Corp. and PLDT Inc.

