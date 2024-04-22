AROUND 15 public-private partnership (PPP) proposals may be submitted to the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) Board for approval next year, the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Center said.

“We’re hoping [that] under just the solicited and PDMF (Project Development and Monitoring Facility) funded projects [for] next year, maybe around 15 [will be sent to the NEDA Board],” PPP Center Executive Director Ma. Cynthia C. Hernandez told reporters on April 18.

She said the number of unsolicited proposals increased to around 30 since the PPP Code’s implementing rules and regulations took effect earlier this month.

Majority of the unsolicited proposals are National Government PPPs, covering key industries namely information technology, energy, and waste management.

“The [bulk of] unsolicited proposals are still National Government projects as its revenue potential is still bigger,” Ms. Hernandez said in mixed English and Filipino.

PPP projects need to be approved by the NEDA-Investment Coordination Committee before these are submitted to the NEDA Board, chaired by the president, for final approval.

Meanwhile, European Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines (ECCP) Board Director Diana M. Edralin said that digitalizing the healthcare sector with the help of artificial intelligence is crucial to identify necessary PPP projects for local government units (LGU).

“[Through digitalization,] the LGU will have the data that will help them prioritize and understand what kind of public-private partnerships can potentially help address those issues,” Ms. Edralin, also the general manager of biotech company Roché Philippines, Inc., told BusinessWorld at the sidelines of a PPP and ECCP luncheon meeting on April 18.

British Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines Executive Director Chris Nelson said British companies are looking to participate in PPP projects on infrastructure, renewable energy, and sustainability.

“We think that’s a good direction and along with obviously wanting to see the economy further open up in many areas… and we’d like to see further development and use [the PPP Code] to encourage British interest,” Mr. Nelson said via telephone.

American Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines Executive Director Ebb Hinchliffe said more American investors are expected to participate in key infrastructure projects, such the North South Commuter Railway and emerging projects at the New Clark City.

There are currently 122 PPP projects valued at P2.52 trillion in the pipeline as of April 12. Of these, 100 are national projects while the rest are local. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz