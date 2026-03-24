By Chloe Mari A. Hufana, Reporter

Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. declared a national state of energy emergency on Tuesday, which gives the government expanded powers to secure fuel supplies and shield the economy from surging oil prices triggered by the war involving Iran, Israel and the US.

In Executive Order No. 110, Mr. Marcos said escalating hostilities in the Middle East and disruptions in critical shipping routes such as the Strait of Hormuz pose an “imminent danger” to the country’s energy security, underscoring the Philippines’ vulnerability as a major importer of petroleum products.

The order activates a coordinated response framework known as UPLIFT or Unified Package for Livelihoods, Industry, Food and Transport, aimed at stabilizing fuel supply, sustaining economic activity and protecting sectors most exposed to rising energy costs.

Global oil prices have surged since the conflict erupted late February, raising inflation risks for the Philippines, where fuel costs directly affect transportation fares, food prices and electricity rates.

The move comes even as Malacaсang has maintained that the country is not facing an immediate fuel shortage, citing stable inventories and diversification of supply sources.

The Palace said the government is negotiating with alternative suppliers including China, Russia, Japan, South Korea, Brunei and India to reduce reliance on Middle Eastern oil. Mr. Mr. Marcos earlier said talks with these countries had been “positive,” though no supply agreements have been announced.

Under the executive order, the Department of Energy (DoE) may take emergency actions such as direct procurement of petroleum products and closer coordination with state‑owned companies, including the Philippine National Oil Co. Authorities are also empowered to tighten oversight of fuel pricing and crack down on hoarding, profiteering and market manipulation.

The government will prioritize fuel allocation for critical sectors including public transport, healthcare, power generation and utilities.

Approvals for energy projects will be fast‑tracked to boost domestic generation capacity, while government offices will implement stricter conservation measures, including a four‑day workweek to curb energy use.

Short‑term relief measures include fuel subsidies for transport operators and drivers, fare support for commuters, expanded public transport services and targeted assistance for households and industries most exposed to higher fuel costs.

The order also outlines longer‑term steps to reduce dependence on imported oil, including accelerating renewable energy development, expanding electric vehicle adoption in mass transport and promoting energy‑efficiency measures across sectors.

A Cabinet‑level committee headed by Mr. Marcos will oversee implementation, bringing together officials from economic, transport, agriculture and social welfare agencies to coordinate supply‑side interventions and targeted relief.

As the Iran war nears its one‑month mark, the Philippines has relied heavily on fuel and cash subsidies to cushion the impact on consumers.

The President has asked Congress to grant him emergency powers to suspend or reduce excise taxes on petroleum products, though he has yet to sign the proposed measure and has cited complex fiscal calculations.

Fuel prices rose again this week, extending one of the longest streaks of increases in recent years. Some oil companies raised diesel prices by as much as P18 per liter and gasoline by about P8, while government estimates pointed to increases of up to P11.88 for diesel, P6.47 for gasoline and P13.66 for kerosene.

In Metro Manila, pump prices could climb to P126.78 per liter for diesel, P98.07 for gasoline and P157.45 for kerosene, marking the 13th straight weekly increase for diesel and kerosene and the 11th for gasoline.