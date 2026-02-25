International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutors told judges on Tuesday that former Philippine President Rodrigo R. Duterte carried out a nationwide campaign of state-backed killings, presenting what they described as evidence of a coordinated plan that targeted thousands under the cover of anti-drug police operations.

In submissions on the merits before the court’s Pre-Trial Chamber I, the Office of the Prosecutor said Mr. Duterte expanded the “Davao model” — a strategy he developed as mayor of Davao City against illegal drugs — to the national level after taking office in June 2016.

Prosecutors are seeking to establish responsibility for 14 murders of “high-value targets” and 45 murders or attempted murders during neighborhood operations, as part of charges of crimes against humanity.

“Mr. Duterte campaigned for the presidency on the basis that if elected, he would implement his Davao model of killing on a national scale,” trial lawyer Edward Jeremy told judges in a livestreamed hearing at the ICC. “Once sworn in, this is exactly what he did.”

At the center of the case is “Project Double Barrel,” launched on Mr. Duterte’s first full day in office through a police circular issued by then Philippine National Police chief Ronald M. Dela Rosa. The plan had two components: Project Tokhang, which focused on street-level suspects in poor communities, and Project HVT, aimed at high-value targets.

Prosecutors pointed to the repeated use of the word “neutralize” in police reports. While the term can mean to stop a threat, Mr. Jeremy cited insider testimony claiming it was widely understood within the police force as an order to kill.

“They used the word neutralize to emphasize the kill order of President Duterte,” one witness said in a deposition presented in court.

Judges were also shown evidence of what prosecutors described as a “PRRD list” — a roster after the President’s initials containing names and photographs of drug suspects.

The list functioned as a target registry, according to an insider witness. “Basically, the PRRD list is a dead list,” the witness said, adding that some people named were later killed.

Prosecutors cited the case of Rolando Espinosa, mayor of Albuera, Leyte, who was publicly identified by Mr. Duterte in 2016 and later shot dead inside a jail cell. Police said he died in a shootout, but prosecutors alleged the scene was staged.

The Office of the Prosecutor also relied on Mr. Duterte’s televised speeches to argue intent and command responsibility, including remarks in which he told security forces to kill suspects and promised protection.

Defense lawyers are expected to respond as proceedings continue. Prosecutors said almost 1,500 people had been killed in anti-drug operations by January 2017. — Erika Mae P. Sinaking