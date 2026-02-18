THE Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) on Wednesday expressed support for initiatives to enhance the country’s defense capabilities following a strategic dialogue with the US.

“The AFP supports initiatives that enhance our defense capability, interoperability and readiness in accordance with existing agreements and Philippine laws,” military spokeswoman Francel Margareth A. Padilla said in a Viber group chat.

The talks focused on strengthening Manila’s defense posture, including the deployment of advanced US missile and unmanned systems amid tensions in the South China Sea. Last year, Navy-Marine Expeditionary Ship Interdiction System missile platforms were deployed to the Philippines for joint Balikatan exercises and remain in an undisclosed location.

“Any deployment of allied systems is intended to strengthen training, improve domain awareness and support our collective defense posture,” Ms. Padilla said.

The agreement also includes expanding multilateral cooperation through maritime exercises, joint operations and enhanced security coordination.

Both countries aim to improve joint readiness, interoperability and response capacity for contingencies, including civilian-led disaster management. The dialogue also touched on bolstering the Philippines’ energy sector to support economic and defense priorities.

These developments occur amid rising tensions with Beijing over disputed features in the South China Sea. China claims almost the entire waterway under a U-shaped nine-dash line, overlapping with the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone. Manila rejects these claims, citing the 2016 Permanent Court of Arbitration ruling in its favor.

“These efforts contribute to our mission of protecting Philippine sovereignty, securing our national territory, and maintaining peace and stability in the region,” Ms. Padilla added. — Adrian H. Halili