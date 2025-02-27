THE SENATE will not be holding an all-senator caucus to discuss impeachment trial of Vice-President (VP) Sara Duterte-Carpio, Senate President Francis G. Escudero said on Thursday, as he outlined plans to begin proceedings on July 30.

“There will be no caucus… I have asked other senators, but they do not want to have (an all-senator caucus) or they are busy,” Mr. Escudero said in mixed English and Filipino in a news briefing on Thursday.

“No matter what we do, until there is a session…whatever we agree on will not be official because whatever vote we take can still change once we resume and or convene,” he added.

In a letter to Senators, Mr. Escudero proposed to officially begin the trial on July 30, after newly elected Senators take oath as impeachment judges on July 29.

Under the proposed calendar, the Senate is expected to start the presentation of the Article of Impeachment and approve the Impeachment Rules by June 2. It will start convening the impeachment court and oath-taking of incumbent senators by June 3 and issuance of the summons by June 4.

The reception of pleadings is scheduled on June 14 to 24, while the pre-trial is on June 24 to July 25.

In the same letter, Mr. Escudero justified the Senate’s timeline amid calls for the chamber to immediately start proceedings, citing the Constitution.

Article 11, Section 3 of the Constitution provides that the trial in the Senate should “forthwith” proceed upon filing of a verified complaint or resolution of impeachment by at least 1/3 of the members of the House.

The House of Representatives on Feb. 5 impeached Ms. Duterte on charges of violating the Constitution, betrayal of public trust, graft and corruption and other high crimes. This also fell on the last day of the Congressional calendar.

The impeachment complaint against Ms. Duterte, daughter of former President Rodrigo R. Duterte, was filed and signed by 215 congressmen, more than the one-third legal requirement before it can be sent to the Senate, which will try her as an impeachment court. Under the 1987 Constitution, several congressmen will be serving as impeachment prosecutors.

“I am of existing jurisprudence which interprets ‘forthwith’ to mean ‘within reasonable time, which may be a longer or shorter period,’” Mr. Escudero said in the letter.

The Senate President had previously said that there is no reason to call for a special session in congress as it does not meet the requirements of the Constitution.

“In the present case against the Vice-President, the complaint was received late in the afternoon of our last session day, without sufficient prior notice that would have prompted the body to discuss and amend the impeachment rules and procedures. As such, the Senate was adjourned as scheduled,” he added.

Congress went on a four-month break for the 2025 midterm elections and will reconvene for a two-week session on June 2.

Letters were also sent to the Offices of the Vice President and the Speaker of the House stating that the Senate has begun preparations to review the rules of impeachment, determine the arrangement of the session hall, and institute higher security screenings for visitors.

Other preparations include the improvement of redundant systems, the procurement of necessary equipment, engagement of external counsel, and the setting up of an electronic filing system.

ADMIN SUPPORT GROUP

Meanwhile, the Senate President has created an administrative support group that will assist the Senate when it convenes as an impeachment court for the trial of Ms. Duterte, under Senate Special Order (SO) No. 2025-015.

Under the SO, the senate has tasked the Office of the Senate Legal Counsel, the Office of the Deputy Secretary for Legislation, and the Office of the Sergeant-at-Arms in supporting the impeachment process.

The Secretary of the Senate was granted the authority to issue administrative orders, directives, and guidelines as necessary to support the Clerk of Court and the Impeachment Court.

The Senate Secretariat will provide comprehensive legal, technical, administrative, and general staff support.

“The primary offices involved include the Office of the Senate Legal Counsel, the Office of the Deputy Secretary for Legislation, and the Office of the Sergeant-at-Arms, all of which will also act as Deputy Clerks,” the order stated. — Adrian H. Halili