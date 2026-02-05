THE Philippines is positioning its telecommunications sector for faster expansion and wider inclusion, President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. said on Thursday, as the government pushes regulatory reforms and infrastructure buildout to narrow the country’s digital divide.

Speaking at the Philippine Telecommunications Summit 2026, Mr. Marcos said connectivity has become a “right, a necessity, and a lifeline,” underscoring plans to extend reliable internet access beyond major cities to rural, coastal and island communities that continue to face weak signals and limited broadband.

The Philippine telecommunications market was valued at more than $6 billion last year, he noted, reflecting sustained private investment and policy reforms aimed at improving competition and access.

He cited the rollout of 5G, the expansion of fiber-optic networks and the growth of digital services as drivers reshaping how Filipinos work, study and transact with the government.

By the third quarter of 2025, telecom providers have deployed more than 1.8 million kilometers of cable nationwide, connecting tens of millions of households, according to the President.

Internet speeds have also improved, supporting wider use of online education, health services and digital payments.

Still, Mr. Marcos acknowledged persistent bottlenecks, including permitting delays, right-of-way issues, fiber cuts and power interruptions, which continue to slow deployment outside urban centers.

Addressing these gaps will require closer coordination between government, the private sector and local governments, he said.

A key pillar of the administration’s strategy is the Konektadong Pinoy Act, which removed the requirement for a congressional franchise to build and operate data transmission networks.

The law also mandates infrastructure sharing and co-location among providers, a move Mr. Marcos said would lower costs, prevent duplication and accelerate network rollout.

The government has also completed the first three phases of the National Fiber Backbone Project, providing internet connectivity to about 690 government agencies and benefiting nearly 17 million users.

A separate Free Public Internet Access Program has established more than 9,500 active Wi-Fi hotspots in over 5,000 public locations.

To promote digital inclusion, Mr. Marcos highlighted the Bayanihan SIM Card Project, which has distributed more than 89,000 subsidized SIM cards with monthly data allocations to public school students, teachers and low-income communities. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana