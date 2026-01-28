THE NATIONAL Maritime Council (NMC) on Wednesday urged restraint and factual clarity in public discourse on the South China Sea, after a series of sharp exchanges between Chinese diplomats and Philippine officials that have further strained bilateral ties.

In a statement, the council said discussions on the West Philippine Sea should be guided by respect for international law and conducted through established diplomatic and legal channels, rather than through public rhetoric.

“The NMC calls for restraint, factual clarity, and respect for international law in all discussions relating to the West Philippine Sea,” it said, adding that official engagement between states should remain institutional and rules-based.

The Chinese Embassy in Manila did not immediately reply to a Viber message seeking comment.

The council’s remarks come after Beijing’s embassy in Manila issued several statements criticizing Philippine politicians and security officials who have taken a more vocal stance in asserting Philippine maritime claims.

Those statements, some of which directly called out individual officials, prompted pushback from Philippine authorities, who said the messaging crossed diplomatic norms.

The NMC warned that public exchanges marked by “rhetoric, misinformation and disinformation” risk inflaming sentiment and undermining efforts to manage disputes peacefully.

“Such engagements are governed by international law and mutual respect, not by… attempts to inflame public sentiment,” it said.

The council stressed that the Philippines does not seek confrontation in the South China Sea, instead pursuing what it described as a measured and responsible approach aimed at protecting citizens, defending sovereign rights and maritime entitlements and resolving disputes through lawful and diplomatic means.

“Our approach is measured and responsible: to protect our people, uphold our sovereign rights and maritime entitlements, and pursue peaceful resolution of disputes through lawful and diplomatic means, consistent with our obligations as a responsible member of the international community,” the NMC said.

China claims most of the South China Sea under its U-shaped nine-dash line, overlapping with the maritime zones of several Southeast Asian countries, including the Philippines. Manila has consistently rejected Beijing’s claims, citing a 2016 arbitral ruling that invalidated China’s position under international law. China has refused to recognize the ruling.

The NMC said it fully supports the Department of Foreign Affairs’ recent move to lodge a “firm representation” with the Chinese Embassy over what it described as unfounded and misleading claims about developments in the disputed waters.

“We remain united with the Department of Foreign Affairs and other government institutions in advancing a principled, coherent, and credible national position that safeguards our sovereignty, sovereign rights, and jurisdiction,” the council said.

It also underscored the importance of evidence-based public discourse on maritime issues, noting that documented facts gathered through lawful and transparent means remain central to national maritime policy and informed public understanding.

Tensions between Manila and Beijing have intensified amid repeated encounters at sea. Philippine officials have reported incidents involving Chinese coast guard and maritime militia vessels, including harassment and dangerous maneuvers such as the use of water cannons near features Manila considers part of its exclusive economic zone.

Local authorities have said the Philippines remains committed to diplomacy and international law as the primary tools for managing disputes in one of the world’s most strategically important waterways. — Adrian H. Halili