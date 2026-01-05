A DIGITAL rights advocate on Monday called on the government to urgently authenticate the acquisition of the so-called Cabral files, citing concerns over the protection of government data and the integrity of official records.

Ronald B. Gustilo, national campaigner for Digital Pinoys, flagged reports that Batangas Rep. Leandro Antonio L. Leviste allegedly copied and removed government documents from the office of the late Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Undersecretary Maria Catalina E. Cabral, raising questions over unauthorized access to sensitive files.

“If the allegations are true, the first question that must be answered is how these files were secured,” Mr. Gustilo told BusinessWorld by telephone, speaking in a mix of Filipino and English.

“What is alarming is the idea that someone can physically access government offices and take sensitive files,” he said. “It is critical to authenticate the documents because it will determine who was actually involved in the projects, whether the funds were used properly, and if any public officials were implicated beyond mere appearances on a list.”

According to Mr. Gustilo, Mr. Leviste may have violated rules on the proper handling of government documents, bypassing formal channels for accessing official records.

“Congressman Leviste could have just written DPWH, requesting for it. He could have used the freedom of information. He could have filed for a resolution calling for an investigation into these matters. Then he could subpoena these documents,” he said. “What he did instead, when he physically accessed the files, is very concerning.”

“There is a question now — how can the government protect its documents if there is a person who can barge into an office and get the files? That’s very dangerous.”

Mr. Gustilo warned that even if the documents are later found to be authentic, evidence obtained through illegal means may not be admissible in court.

Earlier, Malacañang and the DPWH have said that copies of the documents held by third parties, including Mr. Leviste, are being treated as hearsay and lacking probative value until verified against the original government records.

The DPWH has since formally turned over the responsibility for authenticating the Cabral files to the Office of the Ombudsman, which is conducting a forensic examination of the original records. — Erika Mae P. Sinaking