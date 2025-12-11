HOUSE BILL 6572 aligns with the rights and protections labor groups have long been seeking for gig and platform workers, a labor leader said.

“This bill is based on our discussions. As such, it contains the key elements of the charter of rights that we have been demanding for platform workers,” Josua T. Mata, secretary-general of Sentro ng mga Nagkakaisa at Pro-gresibong Manggagawa, told BusinessWorld this week via Viber.

“With regular employee status, social protection, transparent algorithms, skills development, and a clear option to remain an independent contractor — work becomes fairer and more secure. It’s a win for workers, for the industry, and for the country.”

Akbayan Party-list Rep. Jose Manuel I. Diokno filed House Bill 6572, also known as the Protektadong Online Workers, Employees, Riders, at Raketera Bill last week.

The measure focuses on the rights and welfare of digital laborers, including delivery riders, virtual assistants, freelancers, and other gig workers, regardless of employment status.

“Many of our youth and fellow citizens today earn a living as online workers, entrepreneurs, riders, and through other side hustles,” Mr. Diokno said in a statement.

He added that while such work offers flexibility, protections for these workers must keep pace.

The bill calls for clear and fair contracts, equitable compensation, night differentials, overtime, holiday pay, and access to social protection benefits, including the Social Security System, PhilHealth, Pag-IBIG, and maternity leave. Workers would also have the right to unionize, bargain collectively, join national or international organizations, and conduct peaceful concerted action.

The bill will seek to provide Technical Education and Skills Development Authority training and tech subsidies and protects them from misclassification as independent contractors. It also bans discrimination based on religion, race, color, marital status, age, disability, or sexual orientation.

Violators are subject to fines of P100,000–500,000 and possible imprisonment, with corporate officers held personally liable.

“Platform companies must recognize that it is unacceptable to earn billions while those who create that value carry all the risk,” Mr. Mata said.

He called on legislation to back the measure and “do what is right.”

“As consumers, we all benefit when the people who deliver our food, medicines, goods, and safely transport our loved ones are treated with dignity, kept safe, and fully protected,” he added. — Erika Mae P. Sinaking