THE state seismology agency raised Mayon Volcano’s alert status to Level 2 on Thursday amid increased seismic activity and rockfall in the volcano, warning citizens of potential eruption.

In a 6 a.m. bulletin, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said that Mayon was showing increasing unrest and heavy rockfall shedding at its summit since November.

“This means that there is current unrest driven by shallow magmatic processes that could lead to hazardous magmatic eruption,” it added.

Phivolcs said that it had recorded 599 rockfall events in the last two months of 2025, noting the highest incidence occurred on Dec. 31 with 41 rockfall events.

“Increased rockfall at Mayon has been a precursory sign of magmatic dome growth within the upper edifice preceding an eruption,” the agency said, citing the same conditions before the volcano’s 2023 eruption.

The seismology agency also noted rising cases of ground swelling, mainly caused by rising magma and gas pressurization.

It added that the persistent rockfall coupled with ground swelling “may indicate increased chances of an eruption occurring at the summit of Mayon, generating life-threatening volcanic hazards that may impact surrounding communities.”

Phivolcs called on the public to remain vigilant and refrain from entering within six-kilometer radius of the volcano to minimize risks from sudden explosions, pyroclastic density currents (PDC), rockfall, landslides and ballistic projectiles.

“Local government units must prepare communities within the PDC hazard zone for subsequent evacuation in case unrest suddenly escalates and the Alert Level is further raised,” it added.

Civil aviation authorities are also advised to warn pilots to avoid flying close to the volcano’s summit, noting that ash and ballistic fragments from any sudden eruption can be hazardous to aircraft. — Adrian H. Halili