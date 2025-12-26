The Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) will lose another commissioner by year-end following the resignation of Rossana A. Fajardo, as the body moves toward winding down its operations, the commission said on Friday.

In a statement, Ms. Fajardo, who also serves as the country managing partner of accounting firm SGV & Co., announced that she has tendered her courtesy resignation, effective Dec. 31, 2025. Her exit follows the recent resignation of fellow commissioner Rogelio “Babes” L. Singson, leaving the ad-hoc body with one remaining commissioner, a special adviser, and its executive director.

The independent commission was established in September under Executive Order No. 94 to investigate multibillion-peso losses from anomalies in government infrastructure and flood-control projects carried out over the past 10 years.

Ms. Fajardo said she has “completed the work” she set out to accomplish, particularly in establishing financial oversight frameworks and supervising evidence-gathering efforts for infrastructure-related probes.

“Since my appointment, I have been committed to advancing the Commission’s objectives, particularly in the areas of financial oversight and infrastructure project investigations,” she said.

She added that investigative and prosecutorial responsibilities are now better handled by permanent institutions such as the Department of Justice and the Office of the Ombudsman.

Ms. Fajardo also pointed to pending legislative measures seeking to create a permanent Independent Commission Against Infrastructure Corruption and an Independent People’s Commission, which she said would have enhanced powers to support prosecutions.

“It has been a profound honor to serve alongside individuals who are deeply committed to transparency and accountability,” she added.

In a separate statement, ICI Chairperson Andres B. Reyes, Jr. said Ms. Fajardo’s resignation comes at a “natural point” in the commission’s lifecycle, as its initial mandate of fact-finding and evidence-gathering nears completion.

“Commissioner Fajardo’s resignation comes at a natural point in the Commission’s work. The ICI was created with a clear, time-bound mandate: to gather evidence, establish facts, and propose corrective measures,” Mr. Reyes said.

“The public can be assured that accountability continues,” he said, adding that the commission is now focused on finalizing its remaining case folders for submission to the Office of the Ombudsman.— Erika Mae P. Sinaking