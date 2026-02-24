STUDENTS enrolling in the next academic year at De La Salle University (DLSU) will not face tuition increases, the university said on Tuesday.

“De La Salle University has announced that it will not implement any tuition fee increase in Academic Year 2026-2027 while also opening more in-person classes beginning September,” the DLSU said in a statement.

The Manila-based university said the decision followed consultations with students, parents, and faculty, as well as a survey on preferred learning methods.

“The University reinforces full in-person classes for laboratory and physical education courses, maximized in its state-of-the-art facilities,” it added.

Incoming freshmen will also be able to experience hybrid classes with 50% face-to-face classes and 50% online classes.

“We engage our community in discussions and various activities that enrich the learner experience. Our students now have more opportunities to connect in person and to experience our vibrant campus life,” DLSU President Bernard S. Oca was quoted as saying. — Erika Mae P. Sinaking