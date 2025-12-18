THE Philippines’ Defense department on Thursday rejected China’s claim that Manila was “hyping” a recent sea incident where Filipino fishermen got hurt, saying the facts showed dangerous actions by Chinese maritime forces in disputed waters.

In a statement, Defense spokesman Arsenio R. Andolong said China’s use of so-called control measures near Sabina Shoal endangered lives and violated basic maritime norms. The remarks followed a clash on Dec. 12 involving Philippine fishing boats and China Coast Guard vessels.

“The Philippines is not hyping the issue,” he said. “The facts speak for themselves. These are aggressive, excessive and dangerous actions of an encroaching state.”

The Chinese Embassy in Manila did not immediately respond to a request for comment via Viber.

The Philippine Coast Guard last week said three Filipino fishermen were injured after two fishing boats were damaged when China Coast Guard ships fired water cannons at them near Sabina Shoal. China’s foreign ministry later said the measures were necessary to protect its sovereignty.

Mr. Andolong said no amount of reframing could change the reality that Filipino fishermen were hurt while operating lawfully within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone.

“Using water cannons, cutting anchor lines, and blocking humanitarian assistance are actions that place lives at risk and violate basic maritime safety norms,” he said.

Sabina Shoal is among several features in the South China Sea where encounters between Philippine and Chinese vessels have become more frequent. Both sides have accused each other of escalating tensions after repeated incidents involving water cannon blasts and close-quarter maneuvers.

“We will not be intimidated from benefitting from our resources by China’s constant bullying, prevarication or so-called effective measures,” Mr. Andolong said.

The Philippines has described China’s conduct in the waterway as coercive and escalatory, while Beijing insists its actions are lawful steps to defend its sovereignty.

China claims almost the entire South China Sea under its so-called nine-dash line map that overlaps the exclusive economic zones of the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Brunei.

In 2016, a United Nations-backed arbitral tribunal ruled that China’s sweeping claims had no legal basis under international law, a decision Beijing has rejected.

Sabina Shoal lies about 150 kilometers west of Palawan. Philippine and Chinese vessels have clashed near the area in recent years, with the shoal widely viewed as a key point for resupply routes to Filipino troops stationed at the BRP Sierra Madre, a grounded naval ship at Second Thomas Shoal.

On Monday, the US expressed support for the Philippines and condemned what it described as China’s increasingly coercive behavior in the South China Sea. The statement coincided with joint US-Philippine naval drills in the contested waters.

The Philippines has stepped up cooperation with allies and partners through joint exercises and security engagements as it seeks to strengthen its defense posture amid rising tensions with China. — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio