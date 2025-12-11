PANASONIC Manufacturing Philippines Corp. has begun construction on a P3-billion facility in Laguna, the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) said.

PEZA announced on Facebook that groundbreaking for the factory expansion took place on Dec. 5, part of Panasonic’s recently approved projects. The facility will cover more than 37,000 square meters and produce refrigerators and washing machines for the domestic market.

The factory will also include a warehouse for parts and finished goods, as well as an integrated administrative office, supporting smooth operations from production to distribution. Panasonic said the expansion aims to strengthen its operations and deepen its contribution to the local industry.

The project has local government support and is expected to boost Santa Rosa, Laguna’s economy. PEZA earlier said the facility could start operations between 2026 and 2027, generating more than 340 jobs. Panasonic has operated in Laguna Technopark since 2003. — Justine Irish D. Tabile