THE PHILIPPINE Competition Commission (PCC) has partnered with the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to conduct a dawn raid as part of the ongoing investigation into alleged bid rigging in flood control projects.

In a statement on Wednesday, the PCC said that it has deputized the NBI to conduct a raid on premises in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig, where they suspect finding documentary and electronic records related to the ongoing investigation.

“The inspection was carried out pursuant to a court order authorizing PCC, its deputies, and agents to examine and secure information relevant to potential anti-competitive practices,” it added.

According to PCC, the operation covered premises related to Sunwest, Inc. or Eco Leisure and Hospitality Holding Co., Inc., or former Party-list Rep. Elizaldy S. Co.

The conduct of dawn raids is part of the established procedures for inspection orders under the Philippine Competition Act meant to uncover possible cartel behavior and other anti-competitive conduct.

“PCC assures the public that all procedures are undertaken with due regard to rights and safeguards under the law,” the PCC said.

“The commission underscores its cooperation with the broader efforts of the government to ensure accountability of those involved in bid-rigging in flood control projects,” it added.

The PCC is currently working with the Department of Public Works and Highways to investigate alleged anti-competitive conduct, particularly bid rigging, in the procurement of flood control projects.

This comes as the country tackles a multibillion-peso public works scam following the pronouncements of President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. last July, where lawmakers were exposed for receiving kickbacks for such projects. — Justine Irish D. Tabile