METRO DUMAGUETE WATER (MDW) is set to provide additional water supply to 3,000 households in the city with its newly energized pumping station.

In a statement on Thursday, the water utility said the new facility will increase water production by 3 million liters per day, supporting the water needs of more than 12,000 Dumagueteños.

“We approach our operations holistically, and the milestone projects inaugurated today encapsulate this,” MWD Chief Operating Officer Robert R. Cabiles said. “This means that while we produce more water from our groundwater sources, we also ensure that the water produced would reach our consumers’ taps.”

The company also recently installed approximately 2,000 meters of transmission pipelines, designed to efficiently bring water from the pumping station to the distribution network serving customers.

MWD also completed key upgrades in its distribution networks, such as augmentation of pipelines in Yhalason, Mangnao, and underground pipeline crossing the Banica River in Barangay Batinguel.

MWD is the joint venture company of Dumaguete City Water District and Metro Pacific Water — a subsidiary of conglomerate Metro Pacific Investments Corp. — that provide water distribution services to Dumaguete and nearby communities. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera