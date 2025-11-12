A total of 25 local government unit (LGU) officials departed the country in recent weeks amid catastrophic typhoons despite lacking proper travel approvals, the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) said on Wednesday.

Quoting the department, Palace Press Officer Clarissa A. Castro told reporters over Viber that 18 officials left despite the cancellation of their travel authority, while seven others traveled abroad without a foreign travel authority.

Interior Secretary Juanito Victor C. Remulla on Wednesday said over DZMM TeleRadyo that the unnamed local officials may face charges of gross negligence, gross insubordination and abandonment of post for leaving the country despite a travel ban imposed before Typhoons Kalmaegi (Local name: Tino) and Fung-wong (Uwan) hit in the last two weeks.

Mr. Remulla said that officials should have stayed in their areas to lead the disaster response.

“If you have a conscience and care about your constituents, you should be here,” he said in Filipino.

Ms. Castro said Malacañang is leaving the matter entirely to the DILG’s discretion, noting that President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. expects full accountability from local leaders during calamities.

Ms. Castro earlier said Mr. Marcos do not approve of leaders who are laid-back. “He doesn’t want leaders to be just taking it easy. Work should truly be for the people, because the public relies on the government — especially in situations and conditions like these,” she said in a briefing on Tuesday.

The Philippines remains under a state of calamity after the twin storms left extensive damage across several regions.

The country was still reeling from the effects of Tino, which claimed the lives of more than 200 individuals, when Uwan struck large parts of Luzon on Nov. 9.

Uwan, which reached super typhoon category, also left 27 dead and 2.4 million individuals displaced, with about 804,000 seeking refuge in evacuation centers.

ENOUGH FUNDS

Meanwhile, Finance Secretary Ralph G. Recto said the government has enough funds to respond to calamities, as it disbursed nearly P18 billion to support relief and rehabilitation efforts for communities hit by recent earthquakes and typhoons.

As of Nov. 9, the national government has already released P17.85 billion under the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Fund (NDRRMF), the Department of Finance (DoF) said in a statement on Wednesday.

“It is important that the government always has funds ready for immediate response to emergencies. As the national fundraiser, we at the Department of Finance ensure that we have sufficient funds and the capacity to promptly address the needs of every Filipino in times of calamity,” Mr. Recto said.

The NDRRMF annually appropriates funds for disaster prevention, risk reduction and preparedness activities, as well as immediate aid, relief, and rehabilitation services after a calamity.

As of Nov. 10, the DoF also said P13.96 billion went to Quick Response Fund, or the standby fund to support the aid, relief, reconstruction, and rehabilitation of calamity affected areas.

State-run firms such as the Government Service Insurance System and the Social Security System are offering emergency and calamity loans to qualified members and pensioners, it said.

Pag-IBIG Fund is also extending calamity loans and insurance claims to affected housing borrowers.

The Land Bank of the Philippines has facilitated salary loans for government and private employees in disaster-hit areas, and is offering recovery loans to farmers, small businesses, and utilities.

The Development Bank of the Philippines is also providing financial aid and loan rehabilitation to affected local government units and rehabilitation of loans and extended payment terms.

The Philippine Crop Insurance Corp. has also activated crop insurance for farmers hit by recent earthquakes.

In a separate statement, Budget Secretary Amenah F. Pangandaman is set to lead the inspection and relief operations in Dinagat Islands on Wednesday after twin typhoons Tino and Uwan devastated the area.

Dinagat Islands, particularly Loreto and Tubajon, are among the hardest hit areas of typhoon Tino, which prompted the region to be placed under a state of calamity.

Around 2,600 family food packs and 250 tents from Social Welfare department, and 397 non-food family packs will be distributed, the Department of Budget and Management said.

The Budget department is also expected to donate five Starlink internet units from the Department of Information and Communications Technology to provide affected residents with reliable internet connectivity. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana and Aubrey Rose A. Inosante