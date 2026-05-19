A series-deciding score of 125-94 will inevitably waylay any given set-to in the dustbins of hoops history. That the Pistons’ was a Game Seven loss at home serves only to accentuate their forgettable stand. It casts the unmistakable shadow of collapse, leaving in its wake the visual of empty seats well before the final buzzer, not to mention the determination that the moment proved too large for them.

Yet context matters, especially in May, when narratives often get to be too harsh. The Pistons were not just beaten the other day; they were reminded of what the upper reaches of the postseason actually demand. They entered the East semifinals as the top seeds and owners of one of the National Basketball Association’s most improbable turnarounds. They then exited bruised and battered, but with a lesson that should ultimately prove useful.

For six games, the Pistons convinced themselves, and much of the basketball world, that resolve alone could bend the series their way. They forced a deciding contest after winning four elimination games en route; it was no small feat, but built on stubbornness rather than polish. Cade Cunningham played through physicality with uncommon composure in the face of relative inexperience. Ausar Thompson turned chaos into utility. Even the supporting cast, patched together in places, seemed to understand its disruptive role.

Which is to say the Pistons were not supposed to ascend so quickly. But Game Seven stripped away any upstart romance and reminded all and sundry of hierarchy. The Cavaliers looked older in the ways that matter: more regular rotations, cleaner reads, sharper recognition of when to attack and when to wait. With everything on the line, Donovan Mitchell came up with a star turn that made all the difference; even as his 26, six, and eight will not be placed alongside far more remarkable Game Seven explosions in league history, there can be no doubting their significance. He dictated tempo without forcing it, understanding what the defense gave and acting accordingly. The others fed off him; Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley combined for 44, 19, and seven, while Sam Merrill’s shooting effectively widened the floor.

The numbers don’t lie. The Cavaliers shot better, rebounded better, and, most importantly, appeared unbothered by the stakes. The distinction separated them from the competition all evening. They have been there and done that, never mind their absence from the Conference Finals since 2018. On the flipside, there is temptation to mark the Pistons as fatally flawed. Cunningham missed all seven of his three-point attempts. Tobias Harris failed to convert a field goal. They shot 35 percent from the floor.

The stat lines will populate offseason discussions, along with the usual observations about roster imbalance and lack of perimeter creation. Yet the truth is less punitive. Young contenders rarely move up in a straight line. The Thunder needed repeated disappointments before becoming who they are now. The Celtics wandered through years of near misses. Even the Cavaliers’ own journey following LeBron James’ second departure remains framed by their monumental comeback from a 1-3 Finals deficit in 2016. The playoffs do not simply assess talent; they test endurance and the ability to metabolize humiliation without allowing it to calcify.

Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff’s insistence in his postmortem that the season was “not a disappointment” has been received poorly. That said, he’s not wrong. The Pistons won 60 games, survived the first round, and stared at death repeatedly. None of the strides they made disappeared just because the Cavaliers administered a brutal beating. If anything, the manner of the defeat underscores how much they need to keep working before reaching elite status. They’re well on their way to success. How long the journey will take depends on them.

Anthony L. Cuaycong has been writing Courtside since BusinessWorld introduced a Sports section in 1994. He is a consultant on strategic planning, operations and human resources management, corporate communications, and business development.