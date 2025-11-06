CITIZEN PARTICIPATION and accountable leadership remain central to curbing corruption amid scandals and growing public distrust, as institutions renew efforts to strengthen transparency, reform systems, and restore confidence in government, public officials said on Thursday.

“Every peso lost to corruption is a peso stolen from our people’s future. This is why integrity is not just a principle — it is an economic imperative,” former Vice-President and Naga City Mayor Maria Leonor “Leni” G. Robredo said at a public governance summit.

“Citizen participation is not an afterthought — it is a constitutional duty,” added former Interior Secretary Mel Senen S. Sarmiento, who also served as mayor of Calbayog City. “If this process were properly followed, many controversies in local governance could have been prevented.”

The call for stronger accountability and reform comes as the Institute for Solidarity in Asia (ISA) marks its 25th year through the “ISAng Bansa, ISAng Pangarap: National Summit for Public Governance,” a gathering of reform advocates, leaders, and integrity champions from both the public and private sectors held in Makati City.

The summit underscored the growing urgency for systemic reform as the Philippines grapples with recurring governance crises, misuse of public funds, and eroding public trust.

“For 25 years, ISA has been building the architecture of integrity in our institutions,” said ISA Executive Director Christian P. Zaens. “But integrity is not a one-time act — it is a culture that must be built, lived, and sustained.”

At the summit, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Chief of Staff Gen. Romeo S. Brawner, Jr. said the military’s ongoing transformation program has strengthened accountability, transparency, and innovation within the institution.

“The adoption of the Performance Governance System framework has significantly shaped our culture and way of working,” Mr. Brawner said. “It enabled us to institutionalize systems and processes that promote integrity, transparency, and operational excellence.”

Ramon R. del Rosario, Jr., chairman and chief executive officer of PHINMA Corporation, said education is a concrete tool for empowering citizens and strengthening governance. He highlighted PHINMA’s programs that provide accessible quality education to disadvantaged communities.

“When students from underprivileged areas gain access to higher education, they not only improve their own lives but also elevate their families and communities, becoming citizens who can hold government accountable,” he said.

Mr. Del Rosario also said that sustainable reform requires active government leadership, partnership with the private sector, and institutional oversight.

He called for continued investment in education as a national priority and urged all stakeholders to ensure that resources are properly used, scholarships are granted, and schools are equipped. — Erika Mae P. Sinaking