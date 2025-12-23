THE Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) on Tuesday turned over the computer unit and a decade’s worth of records from the office of the late former Undersecretary Maria Catalina E. Cabral to the Office of the Ombudsman.

The turnover, which includes documents and data related to the programming of the National Expenditure Program and other records from the past 10 years, was conducted in full compliance with a subpoena issued by the anti-graft body.

“The CPU and files of Usec. Cabral have been sealed and delivered to the custody of the Office of the Ombudsman. It will remain sealed until we are able to conduct a digital forensic test,” Assistant Ombudsman Jose Dominic F. Clavano IV told reporters.

The DPWH said the data storage devices will be submitted to the Philippine National Police anti-cybercrime group for digital forensic testing to examine their contents for evidence and other relevant information. — Erika Mae P. Sinaking