The local government of Bacolod City and the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) signed a partnership on Monday to establish a Community-Based Flood Early Warning System (CBFEWS) in the city.

The agreement was formalized through a memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed by City Mayor Greg G. Gasataya and DOST Secretary Renato U. Solidum Jr. during this year’s HANDA Pilipinas— Visayas leg held in Bacolod City.

“Usually, LGU (local government unit) pagkukuha tayo ng data either from Cebu or from Manila [Usually, LGUs get their data either from Cebu or from Manila],” Mr. Gasataya, said during the event.

“In urban areas like Bacolod, time is very, very important in determining and making solid, data-based, and science-driven decisions.”

CBFEWS is a cost-effective, easy-to-install, and people-centered mechanism that empowers communities and local governments to monitor flood risks.

It uses real-time data from rain and river levels, collected through monitoring stations placed in flood-prone areas such as river systems and coastal barangays, to send early alerts and give residents ample time to prepare. — Edg Adrian A. Eva