A CONGRESSMAN on Thursday called for amendments to the country’s 48-year-old building code, describing updates to construction standards as “long overdue” amid growing concerns over the risk of a major earthquake.

“Given our country’s high risks for natural calamities and the continuing scandals on public works, enacting a new national building code is one of several strategic ways to assure public safety,” Manila Rep. Rolando C. Valeriano said in a statement.

The Philippines lies in the Pacific Ring of Fire, one of the world’s most seismically active regions, making it highly vulnerable to earthquakes.

It has been rocked by a series of strong tremors since late last month, including a magnitude 6.9 quake in northern Cebu and twin earthquakes measuring 7.4- and 6.8-magnitude in eastern Mindanao.

There are growing concerns about “The Big One,” a hypothetical 7.2-magnitude earthquake that experts warn could be triggered by movement along the 100-kilometer West Valley Fault running through Metro Manila.

A strong earthquake along the West Valley Fault recurs about every 400 to 600 years, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology. Its last recorded movement was in 1658 or 367 years ago.

“For cities and towns with higher levels of natural disaster risks, I am for the enactment of ordinances that set higher standards and tougher requirements,” Mr. Valeriano said. — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio