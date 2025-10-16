VICE-PRESIDENT (VP) Sara Duterte-Carpio on Thursday pushed for more state investment in education and agriculture to address poverty and food insecurity, fending off political questions surrounding her involvement into the ongoing flood control investigation.

“The main solution to poverty is education — modernized and responsive to the times,” Ms. Duterte said at a Pandesal Forum in Quezon City. “For food security, the state must invest in modern farming and fully utilize agricultural lands.”

Ms. Duterte said the government must modernize education and support farmers through assisted and state-backed farming to ensure long-term development.

The forum, hosted by the Kamuning Bakery Café, also touched on governance and accountability, with Ms. Duterte denying any link to the infrastructure probe.

“There are no flood projects under the OVP (Office of the Vice-President) or DepEd (Department of Education),” she said. “Even DPWH (Department of Public Works and Highways) officials can attest that there were no insertions from my office.”

While rejecting claims that the investigation was politically motivated, Ms. Duterte said the Marcos administration’s reaction to dissent revealed “paranoia and insecurity.”

“Freedom of speech and expression are not destabilization,” she added. “If the government sees dissent as a threat, maybe it’s fear or insecurity.”

Ms. Duterte, questioned on President Ferdinand “Bongbong” R. Marcos, Jr.’s assurance that scandals won’t reach his office, said, “Maybe he already knows the outcome of the inquiry. I have not met anyone who knows what will happen tomorrow — except him. Only BBM.”

In response, Palace press officer Clarissa A. Castro on Thursday said Mr. Marcos’ confidence stemmed from his clean governance.

“A person becomes confident when he knows he is serving the nation, not personal interest,” Ms. Castro said in a Viber message to reporters. “The President was the key to preventing anomalies — something the previous administration failed to do.” — Erika Mae P. Sinaking