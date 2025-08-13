Chinese fighter ‘intercepts’ Philippine plane over disputed shoal, Manila says

OVER THE SCARBOROUGH SHOAL, South China Sea — A Chinese jet fighter “intercepted” a Philippine aircraft carrying journalists during a patrol flight over the Scarborough Shoal on Wednesday, the Manila government said, days after two Chinese vessels collided in the area while allegedly trying to block a Philippine supply mission.

A Reuters journalist aboard the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) flight watched as the Chinese fighter closed in on the small Cessna Caravan turboprop. At one point the Chinese fighter came within about 200 feet (61 meters) as it maneuvered behind, above, and alongside the plane, PCG spokesperson Jay Tristan Tarriela said.

It was the latest sign of the persistent tensions between the two nations in the disputed South China Sea atoll.

“While they were conducting the flight, they have been intercepted by a Chinese fighter jet,” Mr. Tarriela told a press conference held afterwards.

The encounter lasted 20 minutes, during which radio demands from one of two Chinese navy ships spotted below ordering the Philippine plane to “leave immediately” could be heard from the cockpit.

The same day, two US warships — littoral combat ship USS Cincinnati and the destroyer USS Higgins — were spotted about 30 nautical miles away from the shoal, Mr. Tarriela said.

China’s military claimed it “drove away” the US destroyer after it entered the area without permission, but Washington said its ships were conducting lawful freedom of navigation operations.

Located 200 kilometers (124 miles) off the Philippines and inside its exclusive economic zone, Scarborough Shoal is valued for its rich fishing grounds and sheltered lagoon.

On Monday, the PCG sent three vessels to carry supplies to dozens of Filipino fishermen in the atoll. It said Chinese vessels then intervened to carry out what it called a “hazardous” attempt to prevent the delivery, leading to the first known collision between two Chinese ships in the area.

China has not confirmed if any crew were injured, and ignored Manila’s offer of medical and rescue aid.

Neither China’s Defense ministry nor its embassy in Manila has commented on the incident. On Monday, China’s coast guard said it took necessary measures to expel Philippine vessels from waters around the shoal.

The United States also condemned Beijing’s “reckless” actions.

Sovereignty over the shoal remains unresolved, but China, which rejects the ruling, has maintained a constant presence at the reef since seizing it in 2012, deploying coastguard vessels and “maritime militia.”

At least four Chinese coast guard vessels, and several ships identified by the PCG as “maritime militia,” were visible in the area during Wednesday’s patrol flight.

NEW BLACK HAWK CHOPPERS

Meanwhile, the Philippine Air Force (PAF) on Wednesday formally received the third batch of new utility helicopters as part of the country’s military modernization program.

The five S-70i Black Hawk helicopters that arrived on July 15 were formally received by the Philippine Air Force in a ceremony led by Philippine Lieutenant General Arthur M. Cordura, commanding general of the air force, at the Clark Air Base in Pampanga province, PAF said in a statement. — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio and Reuters

The helicopters are part of a 32-unit acquisition under a contract with Poland’s PZL Mielec through the military’s modernization program. Ten of the units have been delivered in 2024.

“The S-70i Black Hawk helicopters are known for their versatility, speed and reliability in a wide range of missions,” it said. “With this latest addition, the PAF further strengthens its capacity to conduct humanitarian assistance and disaster response operations.”

The Philippines has launched a sweeping $35-billion, or around P2 trillion, military modernization program aimed at bolstering its defense capabilities over the next decade, including the acquisition of advanced naval vessels, planes, and missile systems, as it pushes back against China’s military might in the region.

This comes as the country faces increased geopolitical challenges, with the South China Sea emerging as a regional flashpoint as Beijing continues to assert sovereignty over almost the entire sea, a vital global trade route believed to be rich in undersea gas and oil deposits.

Manila and Beijing have repeatedly locked horns over maritime features that both nations claim in the contested waterbody, leading to confrontations that involve the use of water cannons and repeated sideswipes by Chinese vessels against Philippine ships.

A United Nations-backed tribunal voided China’s expansive claims in 2016. Beijing, however, has rejected the ruling and continues to increase its presence in the disputed area.

PAF said the choppers underwent “stringent” technical inspections before being accepted to ensure its operational capability. They will be operated by the 205th Tactical Helicopter Wing under PAF’s Air Mobility Command. — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio and Reuters