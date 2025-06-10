THE House of Representatives is pushing for the approval of its proposed P200 wage hike bill as its bicameral conferees ready for negotiations with their counterparts in the Senate, its spokesperson said on Tuesday.

“The House will continue to stand by its version as the one that will best benefit our people,” House spokeswoman Priscilla Marie “Princess” T. Abante said in a statement in Filipino.

The chamber last week approved on third and final reading a measure seeking a P200 across-the-board minimum wage hike for workers in the private sector just a few days before Congress adjourns for the final time on June 13.

This is higher than the P100 wage increase proposed in the Senate version, approved in February last year.

“We respect the discussions and debates that will take place between the two chambers regarding the final version of this measure,” said Ms. Abante. “But what we must ensure is fair compensation that should not be postponed for our people.”

In a separate statement, Rizal Rep. Juan Fidel Felipe F. Nograles said they are prepared to engage constructively with their counterparts to unify the differing wage increase amounts pushed by lawmakers.

“We recognize that our counterparts in the Senate have a different proposal, and we are ready to engage in constructive discussions to craft a unified version that is fair, balanced and responsive to both labor and business sectors,” Mr. Nograles, who heads the House labor committee, said.

“Our goal is to assist the administration in building a resilient and inclusive economy — one where no sector is left behind. The House stands ready to do its part, and we hope the Senate will act with the same urgency,” he said.

Also on Tuesday, the National Wage Coalition pressed both chambers to immediately pass what would be the first legislated wage hike in 26 years.

“The struggle for a legislated wage increase across the nation is not just about numbers — it is about justice, dignity, and the fundamental right of every Filipino worker to earn a living wage and share in the fruits of their labor,” it said in a statement. — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio