PHILIPPINE President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr., retained his administration’s current Justice, Interior and Local Government, and Defense secretaries, but appointed a new solicitor general (SolGen) and police chief amid the “bold” reset of government.

The President declined the courtesy resignation of Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin C. Remulla, Interior and Local Government Secretary Juanito Victor C. Remulla, Jr., and Defense Secretary Gilberto C. Teodoro, Jr., Executive Secretary Lucas P. Bersamin said at a news briefing on Thursday.

Mr. Bersamin noted there are no updates yet on the resignation of National Security Adviser Eduardo M. Año, whose letter was addressed directly to the President.

Mr. Marcos, however, decided to replace Solicitor General Menardo I. Guevarra, appointing University of the Philippines College of Law Dean Darlene Marie B. Berberabe as the government’s new top legal counsel. She was sworn in on Thursday morning.

“It’s time for fresh blood to come in,” said Mr. Bersamin. “Her strong philosophy background will help her use the wisdom and the ethical leadership she has gained from deep reflection and rigorous study to competently perform her tasks as the Solicitor General.”

Mr. Bersamin denied the move to replace the government’s top lawyer was tied to the arrest of former President Rodrigo R. Duterte, whose justice secretary was Mr. Guevarra.

The former justice chief had recused his entire office in March from representing the government in lawsuits questioning the arrest of Mr. Duterte.

The 80-year-old tough-talking leader is currently detained in The Hague, awaiting trial for alleged crimes against humanity tied to his bloody war on drugs.

“I don’t think that that was a factor at all because if you recall, there was a strong clamor for the termination or removal of Solicitor Guevarra at the time,” Mr. Bersamin said. “But he and the president had a conversation about this, and the president respected his ethical decision to recuse.”

According to Mr. Guevarra, the 11th highest-paid government official in 2024, it is time for him to “go back to a quiet and peaceful private life.”

“I am happy for Darlene Berberabe. As a top-caliber lawyer with an impressive management background. She will surely do as well as Solicitor General,” he said in a message to reporters through Viber.

Ms. Berberabe served as the chief executive officer of the Home Development Mutual Fund in 2010 before becoming a law school dean.

The President also accepted the courtesy resignation of Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Rommel Francisco D. Marbil ahead of his retirement in June.

He will be replaced by Nicolas D. Torre III, who currently heads the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group, effective starting June 2.

Mr. Torre also led the high-profile arrests of Mr. Duterte and his spiritual advisor accused of trafficking, Apollo C. Quiboloy.

This is the first time a graduate of the PNP Academy (PNPA) has held the top police position. Mr. Torre graduated from the PNPA in 1993, ranking fourth in his class.

Interior and Local Government Secretary Remulla welcomed Mr. Torre’s appointment, saying in a statement the department is “confident his leadership will drive transformation, innovation, and strengthen the PNP’s mandate to serve and protect.”

Meanwhile, the President also sacked the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) Chairman Prospero E. De Vera III. He will be replaced by CHED Commissioner Shirley C. Agrupis.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Ms. Agrupis served as the president of the Mariano Marcos State University in Batac, Ilocos Norte, the president’s hometown. She became CHED commissioner in September 2024.

Mr. De Vera, who led the Commission since 2018, was an appointee of Mr. Duterte.

“I respect the President’s decision and thank him for the trust and the opportunity to continue with the educational reforms in higher education that I started when I was appointed Commissioner in 2016 and Chairman in 2018, and under his administration,” he said in a statement.

More than 50 agency leaders handed the President their resignation last week after he issued a sweeping order for a government reset following the dismal performance of his bets in the recently concluded midterm elections. Mr. Marcos has also retained his economic team, composed of the Trade, Finance, Budget, and Economic planning secretaries. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana