A PHILIPPINE Senator on Tuesday called for a review on the cancelation of the contract of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) with the developers of the Masungi Georeserve in Rizal.

“The protection and conservation of the environment and our natural resources for the benefit and enjoyment of present and future generations of Filipinos is a sacred duty entrusted to our leaders,” Senator Alan Peter S. Cayetano said in a statement.

The senator filed Senate Resolution No. 1323, dated March 12, which urged the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee to look into the DENR’s move to revoke its Supplemental Joint Venture Agreement with Masungi developers Blue Star Construction Development Corporation.

The Masungi Georeserve is a conservation area designated as a “strict protection zone,” according to the region’s management plan.

He added that it was the Senate’s duty to understand the facts from both sides and help resolve the issue.

“Congress must take the initiative to hear all sides, with a view to facilitating a smooth and orderly resolution of the dispute, if feasible,” Mr. Cayetano said.

The DENR had earlier canceled the agreement with the developer of Masungi Georeserve due to irregularities in a housing project.

The Senate Blue Ribbon Committee has yet to set a date for the inquiry. — Adrian H. Halili