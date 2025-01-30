PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. on Thursday said his government will “shut down everything” if the Supreme Court (SC) rules in favor of a petition filed by his former executive secretary challenging the constitutionality of the 2025 national budget.

Mr. Marcos made the remark when asked whether his government has a contingency plan in the event the high court declares the 2025 General Appropriations Act (GAA) unconstitutional.

“No, we shut down everything. I guess that’s what they want,” he told reporters on the sidelines of an event in Cebu City.

“They want the government to cease working so their destabilization plan comes through,” he added in mixed English and Filipino.

Former Executive Secretary Victor B. Rodriguez, Davao Rep. Isidro T. Ungab and other petitioners on Tuesday filed a petition against the 2025 GAA before the SC, citing several violations of the Constitution including the supposed blank items in a bicameral conference committee report.

The House of Representatives, headed by Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez, the Senate of the Philippines, represented by Senate President Francis G. Escudero, and Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin were named respondents in the petition.

Mr. Marcos said the government has a “solid footing in terms of constitutionality” of the budget law.

“Well, the SolGen [Solicitor General Menardo I. Guevarra], of course, will be the one who will argue for the government, and he tells me — SolGen Menardo — that we are on a solid footing in terms of constitutionality,” he said.

“Anyway, it’s not for me to make the argument. We will let the SolGen make the argument before the Supreme Court and we are very confident that our case is strong,” he added.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Marcos assured that the 2025 GAA has no blank items.

“Just last month, I had to read 4,057 pages of the General Appropriations Act of 2025. Because I reviewed it, analyzed, and yes — in parts vetoed it,” he said in a speech at the 20th National Convention of Philippine Lawyers in Cebu City, based on a transcript from his office.

“I really am convinced that they simply do not exist because it is not allowed to exist. So, for those of you who think that the Presidency is just handshakes, photo ops, I assure you, that fine print is alive in my office as well.” — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza