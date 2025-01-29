PHILIPPINE STAR/MIGUEL DE GUZMAN

THE Bureau of Customs (BoC) Commissioner Bienvenido Y. Rubio said on Wednesday that P85.167 billion worth of smuggled goods was apprehended last year.

“Another record-breaking and unprecedented anti-smuggling accomplishment in the history of the Bureau of Customs,” Mr. Rubio said in a statement.

Mr. Rubio also said that for nearly four decades the Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service has served as the frontlines, serving the intelligence arm of the agency.

In a previous report, Customs said it seized a total of 1,572 smuggled goods last year, amounting to P84.36 billion for the first 11 months of 2024.

It conducted 1,572 seizure operations from the January to November period. Aubrey Rose A. Inosante

