THE Bureau of Customs (BoC) Commissioner Bienvenido Y. Rubio said on Wednesday that P85.167 billion worth of smuggled goods was apprehended last year.

“Another record-breaking and unprecedented anti-smuggling accomplishment in the history of the Bureau of Customs,” Mr. Rubio said in a statement.

Mr. Rubio also said that for nearly four decades the Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service has served as the frontlines, serving the intelligence arm of the agency.

In a previous report, Customs said it seized a total of 1,572 smuggled goods last year, amounting to P84.36 billion for the first 11 months of 2024.

It conducted 1,572 seizure operations from the January to November period.