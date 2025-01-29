A PHILIPPINE organization promoting the welfare of patients with Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) on Wednesday said the United States (US) government’s temporary freeze on foreign assistance will affect some of its programs.

The stop-work order issued by the US State Department last week “does affect key innovations we’ve worked hard to deliver,” LoveYourself Inc. said in a statement, citing its free PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis), self-testing kits, and campaigns aimed at increasing awareness and scaling up life-saving services.

PrEP is a medication that reduces HIV risks.

The order also “impacts many of our staff working on these programs, who are the heart and soul of our innovations,” the group added.

US President Donald J. Trump recently ordered a 90-day pause on existing and new foreign development assistance, to ensure alignment with his foreign policy.

LoveYourself said that its essential services — HIV testing, treatment, and TransHealth — remain unaffected.

The group urged decision-makers “to revisit and act quickly on” the impacts of the order.

“While we respect processes, the urgency to save lives cannot be overstated. Every delay affects real people, real families, and real futures,” it said.

The group said the void is a moment for the Philippine government “to step up and partner with civil society organizations.”

National Economic and Development Authority Secretary Arsenio M. Balisacan on Monday said the stop-work order would only have a minimal impact on the Philippines, saying US foreign assistance represents only a “small part” of Philippine economic activities.

LoveYourself said in many countries with high HIV rates, “disruptions like these can halt medication procurement and vital services, putting countless lives at risk.”

The Department of Health last month said HIV cases in the Philippines would likely rise to 215,400 by the end of 2024, citing 4,595 confirmed cases from July to September 2024 alone.

Of the confirmed cases from July to September 2024, 1,301 or 28% had an advanced HIV infection at the time of diagnosis, according to the agency’s data.

Meanwhile, a Zamboanga-based LGBT organization on Tuesday night said it needs to suspend its Mindanao-wide human rights caravan due to the freeze order.

“This project has been a beacon of hope for so many, championing human rights and reaching communities across Mindanao,” its President and Executive Director Alvin Toni Fernandez said in a Meta post.

“To have it halted because of this policy shift is heartbreaking for all of us who have worked tirelessly to make a difference,” he added, noting the organization is hopeful that the freeze order is temporary. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza