THE Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said its 44-meter vessel BRP Cabra had managed to prevent a bigger Chinese ship from getting closer to the coastline of Zambales province.

“BRP Cabra, despite its smaller size [than] the China Coast Guard (CCG) vessel 3103, has been successful in preventing [it]] from advancing closer to the coast of Zambales,” it said in a statement on Sunday night.

It added that the ship had kept CCG 3103 at a distance of 185.2 kilometers from the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

While BRP Cabra is only 44 meters in length, the China Coast Guard deployed another vessel at a distance, “appearing to serve as a supporting vessel for CCG 3103,” the PCG said. “Additionally, CCG 5901 was also spotted a few nautical miles away from CCG 3103.”

The Philippine Coast Guard vowed not to allow China to alter the order in the South China Sea by encroaching closer to the Zambales coastline in northern Philippines.

“Despite these developments, the PCG remains committed to challenging the illegal presence of Chinese Coast Guard vessels,” it said.

“Our continued presence serves as a clear demonstration of our commitment to upholding our sovereign rights and a steadfast stance against any violations of international law, all while prioritizing a peaceful approach,” it added.

The PCG at the weekend accused CCG 3103 of using a long-range acoustic device against its vessel near the Zambales, weeks since it started monitoring the area after Beijing deployed its biggest coast guard ship in the Philippine EEZ.

The PCG said CCG 3103 had replaced another vessel deployed near the Zambales and “appears to be escorted by CCG 5901 or the “Chinese monster ship.”

The Philippines has accused China of intimidating Filipino fishermen near Scarborough Shoal and normalizing its “illegal presence” after Beijing sent the monster ship, the world’s biggest coast guard vessel, into the Philippine EEZ on Jan. 4.

A United Nations-backed court in the Hague voided China’s expansive claim in the South China Sea in 2016, as it ruled the shoal is a traditional fishing ground for Filipino, Chinese and Vietnamese fishermen. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza