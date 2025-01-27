PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. has pardoned a former mayor who was dismissed from office in 2017 and had been linked by the former administration to the illegal drug trade.

In granting executive clemency or presidential pardon to former Iloilo City Mayor Jed Patrick E. Mabilog, Malacañang cited his “long standing commitment to good governance, coupled with awards and recognition received by Iloilo City under his leadership.”

Mr. Mabilog was dismissed by the Office of the Ombudsman in 2017 after being found guilty of “serious dishonesty” for failing to explain an P8.9-million increase in his wealth from 2012 to 2013.

Executive Secretary Lucas P. Bersamin said the presidential pardon dated Jan. 15 also reverts Mr. Mabilog’s right to run for public office and removes all other penalties related to the 2017 case.

Interior and Local Government Secretary Juan Victor “Jonvic” Remulla said in a Viber message to reporters that all Mr. Mabilog’s “civil rights are restored.”

“This serves not just as a vindication for the wrongful and deceitful cases filed against me but as the triumph of justice in this country,” Mr. Mabilog said in a statement.

“My seven years of exile taught me very beautiful lessons, but foremost among them is this: to build and rebuild the community, we need love and integrity,” he added.

Former President Rodrigo R. Duterte had linked Mr. Mabilog to the drug trade, which the former local chief had denied. No charges were filed against him in relation to drug allegations.

Mr. Mabilog left the country in 2017 and only went back in September 2024 under the Marcos administration, supposedly to clear his name.

In a congressional hearing last year, the ex-mayor said he had been pressured by the former administration to implicate opposition figures including former Senator Franklin M. Drilon and former presidential candidate Manuel A. Roxas II in the drug trade.

‘REWARD’

“The pardon granted Mabilog on his administrative [case], obviously, is a reward for attacking and besmirching the integrity and reputation of former [President] Rodrigo Roa Duterte, who is a critic of the administration,” Mr. Duterte’s former chief lawyer, Salvador M. Panelo, said in a statement.

Mr. Mabilog said the Marcos administration “upholds justice, which people like me, who are unjustly accused, can somehow be confident to avail themselves of vindication.” — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza